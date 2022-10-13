Black Clover Chapter 341 spoilers: Ichika reveals Yami Sukehiro's past, new Ryuzen Seven members introduced

The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 341 are out. The upcoming chapter is set to reveal why Ichika hates Yami Sukehiro. It will also introduce readers to three new characters, all of whom are part of the Ryuzen Seven. The remaining four have been introduced previously.

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover has been on an intense run ever since it returned from a hiatus. In the first chapter following the hiatus, Lucius revealed himself and attacked Asta. Since then, Asta has been teleported to the Land of the Sun and has started his Zetten training.

While he has got the basics down, there's still a long way to go.

Black Clover Chapter 341 is set to reveal why Ichika hates her brother

Black Clover chapter 341 starts off with the introduction of three new characters, who are all part of the Ryuzen Seven. The characters look quite distinct from each other. One of them is a dark-skinned woman, while the other two are men. Out of the two men, one is dressed like a monk, and the other seemingly wears a devil mask.

Based on several sources, the woman's name has been revealed to be Imari Komari, the monk-attired man's name is Ookadai Zaemon, and the mask-wearing man's name seems to be Hanagatsuji Jyouzou.

Unsurprisingly, Asta gets humbled against them as well, as his Zetten training has been growing difficult with time. However, unlike Ichika, who does not want to do anything with Asta, these Ryuzen Seven members are much more accepting of him, most evident in the way in which Imari Komari tries to get along with him.

She reveals how her hair is dyed, and upon asking Asta about the hair colors in his country, is surprised to learn that hair colors in the Clover Kingdom vary from silver to orange to blonde, etc.

After the shogun Ryudo Ryuya comes to have a look at Asta's training, the Ryuzen Seven gets hyped up and decides to go for another round of training, which has Asta falling flat on his back once again - something that has been happening quite frequently with him of late. Although he is repeatedly defeated in training, he is learning new things along the way and trying to incorporate them himself.

As Asta is left resting on the rocks, trying to think of how to make use of Zetten, he starts wondering about his friends back in the Clover Kingdom. This is when Ichika appears, and for the first time, is seen having a normal conversation with him. While this too had moments of Ichika being annoyed with him, she revealed that she is 24, and has been asked by Ryudo to look after Asta.

She also adds that Ryudo Ryuya is a very busy person, serving the unstable administration of the Land of the Sun by making use of his eyes, whose name she reveals to be Tengentsuu. Upon hearing this, when Asta simply labels Ryuya an amazing person, Ichika has a fangirl moment. This is the first time readers get to see her talking about something passionately, rather than scornfully.

She rambles on about how the shogun was a wise man who made use of his popularity and clairvoyance to unite their country in turbulent times. After Ichika calms down, she also recalls how Ryuya had saved her multiple times, due to which she trusted him and therefore, wanted to follow his command and look after Asta.

Asta, who is touched by Ichika's story, goes on to reveal his side of the story and recounts how Yami Sukehiro was a good mentor to him who paved the path to his dreams.

But Ichika quickly stops him from mentioning anything more about her brother as she perceived him as the worst scum out there. Upon questioning, she reveals how Yami Sukehiro had killed her entire clan.

Final Thoughts on Black Clover chapter 341

The spoilers for Black Clover chapter 341 were a huge surprise for readers as they found out that their beloved Yami Sukehiro had apparently killed his entire clan before he possibly fled to the Clover Kingdom. Fans are now looking forward to the spoilers of chapter 342.

Unfortunately, Black Clover is set to take a week-long break after the official release of chapter 341.

