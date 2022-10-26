Black Clover chapter 342 spoilers and raw scans: Ichika explains why Yami slaughtered his clan, Asta prepares for another fight

After two weeks, the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 342 are finally out, as the manga had gone on a week-long break. The last chapter showed us a different side of Ichika as she went through a range of emotions, explaining how grateful she was to shogun Ryudo Ryuya for saving her in a time of need.

When Asta tried to relate to her emotions and described how Yami Sukehiro played a similar part in his life, Ichika was quick to stop her. She didn't want to hear anything about her older brother. When Asta tried to ask the reason for the same, Ichika bad-mouthed her brother, claiming that Yami Sukehiro had massacred her entire clan.

Since then, Black Clover fans have been speculating about the Black Bulls' captain's backstory, while waiting for the release of chapter 342.

Black Clover chapter 342 spoilers reveal Yami Sukehiro's past

Promethean / Michael ♣️♠️ @R8Promethean No Black Clover chapter this week, but a reminder that next week we're about to see a crazy backstory with Yami and Ichika here No Black Clover chapter this week, but a reminder that next week we're about to see a crazy backstory with Yami and Ichika here 🔥 https://t.co/LryN6Pao1L

Black Clover chapter 342 spoilers started off with Ichika retelling the "Legend of the Land of the Sun," as she was seen speaking about a five-headed dragon that once went on a rampage across the nation. While it was pacified by a celestial maiden, its magical power got leaked out and made the surrounding sea black. It was connected to hell through a space-time distortion, and the Yami clan was tasked with guarding that province, which was owned by the Ryudo family.

While it hasn't been stated, Ichika's father was seemingly an alcoholic who used to brutally train her brother in sword fighting. Once, when she rushed towards her brother to check on him after he was knocked down, Ichika's father was about to attack her

#BCSpoilers Yami was GOATED since childhood. No surprise their. His dad though… Yami was GOATED since childhood. No surprise their. His dad though… #BCSpoilers https://t.co/4caNaogfia

From this context, it seems like Ichika and Sukehiro's mother had passed away while giving birth to Ichika, after which their father may have been consumed by alcoholism. Due to this, he couldn't control his emotions when he would see the face of her daughter, who looked similar to his dead wife. As Ichika wasn't as capable as her brother in fighting, her father didn't deem her worthy and proceeded to hit her, which is when Sukehiro would have protected her sister from the hit.

Then we are shown a flashback to a small gathering where we get to see a young Ryuya Ryudo. He was similar to Julius in wanting to create a world indifferent to status and magical power, one where everyone could live happily together. While Yami Sukehiro laughs at his dream, he believes that it was not a bad dream.

However, Ichika then revealed it to be a lie told by her brother, as at the age of 13, Yami Sukehiro killed everyone in their clan and ran away to a foreign country (The Clover Kingdom), where he lived with Asta. This is why Ichika believes that Asta shouldn't trust his captain. However, Asta shows faith in his captain, claiming that she must be wrong about some part of her story as Yami Sukehiro wouldn't massacre his family for no reason.

Ichika doubles down on how untrustworthy her brother is, which Asta was unwilling to accept. Asta was ready to fight Ichika but he wouldn't believe her. Ichika was more than ready to fight Asta and whipped out her scroll, willing to fight Asta seriously this time.

Eternal🍥 @themarvelousfan Finally first scroll with actual design and Ichika's Samurai dark magic form #BCspoilers Finally first scroll with actual design and Ichika's Samurai dark magic form #BCspoilers https://t.co/kwdXO6BQPa

She activated her form, "Dark Yojutsu: Dark-Cloaked Black Warrior," ready to accept the consequences if she happened to kill Asta in the process.

Final Thoughts on Black Clover chapter 342 spoilers

Black Clover chapter 342 spoilers revealed Ichika's side of the backstory as she believed her brother to be untrustworthy. Given how she experienced the massacre of her entire clan at the age of six, the memory of the same must have been etched in her mind, unable to think of any other possibilities. Subsequently so, she is willing to fight Asta at full strength to possibly shut down any of his attempts to defend Yami Sukehiro.

This fight could help Asta in his Zetten training, as it may push him over his limit, having to come up with a solution for the same.

Black Clover chapter 342 is set to be officially released on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

