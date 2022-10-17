Black Clover chapter 341: Ichika reveals Yami Sukehiro's past, Asta trains with new Ryuzen Seven members

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover has been on an amazing run, as Asta in an all-new continent has introduced us to new characters and a power structure. Ever since the main protagonist was introduced to Zetten, he has been trying to master it. Fortunately, he seems to have a headstart due to his use of Anti-Magic.

After he got the basics down, it was finally time for Asta to master the technique by making use of it in battles, and who would be better opponents than the Ryuzen Seven? Starting off with Ichika, Asta had a tough time with her as she knocked him out with a hit to the head.

Yami Sukehiro may have a sinister past in Black Clover

Ryuzen Seven Members (Image via Viz Media)

Black Clover chapter 341, titled Hazy, starts off with an introduction to three new characters, all of whom are the Ryuzen Seven members. The female Ryuzen Seven member's name is Komari Imari. Meanwhile, the man with a big stature's name is Daizaemon O'oka, and the man wearing the mask is called Jozo Hanegatsuji.

All three of the Ryuzen Seven members were able to take down Asta instantly using their Zetten, thus knocking him down repeatedly. While Asta was receiving some treatment from Mikuriya, we got a glimpse of the Ryuzen Seven members' personalities.

Komari Imari (Image via Twitter/@Derxon2)

Starting off with Komari Imari, she revealed her jolly personality when she asked Asta about his hair color and the types of hair color back in the Clover Kingdom. While conversing with Jozo, it was revealed that she was a ninja, but unlike her field of operation which should be stealth-based, she chose to stand out with her clothing and cosmetics.

Meanwhile, Jozo Hanegatsuji may be a very traditional person, as he was shown to have a problem with Komari's take on clothing and was worried about their nation's image. As for Daizaemon O'oka, he seemed to be a straightforward man, speaking whatever was on his mind without a filter, such as when he commented on Komari's gaudy clothing.

Asta drained out from his training (Image via Viz Media)

After Asta recovered, he resumed his training, as he was later shown to be resting after getting constantly defeated by the Ryuzen Seven members. Asta was shown thinking about Zetten, as he had yet to master the technique properly, all the while having to practice nailing his opponent's openings in fights. As Asta wondered about the people back in the Clover Kingdom, he observed the cloudy sky of the Land of the Sun.

Ichika Yami speaks with Asta - Black Clover (Image via Viz Media)

This was when Ichika appeared, as she finally revealed herself to be 24 years old. She was asked by Ryuya to look after Asta. While she herself wasn't fond of him, she couldn't go against the shogun, whom she respected a lot. She revealed how Ryuya Ryudo was a very busy man, who made use of Tengentsu to stabilize the Land of the Sun's government. When Asta failed to see his brilliance, she went on a rant, as Ichika had a fangirl moment.

Ichika goes out of character as she passionately spoke about Ryuya and how he made use of his wisdom, popularity, and his powers to unite the fragmented Land of the Sun, all the while not having any Yoryoku. Upon realizing the way she was behaving, Ichika tried to compose herself as she revealed how Ryuya had been her benefactor, someone who had saved her.

Ichika Yami reveals Yami Sukehiro's past - Black Clover (Image via Viz Media)

As Asta resonated with Ichika's feelings, he revealed how Yami Sukehiro acted as a benefactor for him when he was the one who paved the way for him to try and reach his goals. He also remembered what the Black Bulls captain had revealed about his past, which was when Ichika stopped him. Ichika called her brother a scum of the lowest order, as she revealed how he had massacred their entire clan.

Final Thoughts on Black Clover chapter 341

Black Clover chapter 341 ended with a huge revelation, as fans had previously been told how Yami had drifted ashore the Clover Kingdom after he was lost on a fishing trip. However, according to what Ichika revealed, his past may be much more sinister. But given how the Black Bulls captain has been shown in the series till now, the chances of him having committed a genocide seems low.

Nevertheless, we will have to wait for the release of the next chapter to find out more. Unfortunately, Black Clover will be on a break next week.

