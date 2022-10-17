Black Clover chapter 341 introduced 3 new members of the Ryuzen 7

Black Clover chapter 341 has finally introduced additional members to the Hino countries Ryuzen 7 group. While it is exciting to see new characters introduced, some readers haven’t been a fan of these character's introductions who now fit into the mold of traditional anime and manga stereotypes.

Nevertheless, fans of the series are excited to see more of the Ryuzen 7 introduced in the current arc. Unfortunately, they seem to have somewhat stolen readers’ attention from the rest of Black Clover chapter 341’s events due to how ostentatious these characters and their personalities are.

Follow along as this article fully introduces each of these new members of the Ryuzen 7 seen in Black Clover chapter 341, as well as what stereotypes they each play into.

Black Clover chapter 341 sees new character introductions fall somewhat flat due to off-putting traits

Black Clover chapter 341 has introduced new characters, such as Imari Komari, Oookadai Zaemon, and Hanegatsuji Jouzou, all of which are part of the current Ryuzen 7. Each of the three are also introduced with very distinct appearances, personalities, and quirks in their general behavior.

These three characters play well into the typical shonen anime and manga stereotype. Even though one of them is an airheaded foreigner and the other is a perverted older male, their presence doesn't necessarily make Black Clover chapter 341 unreadable. However, the trio's personalities feel as though they take up more of readers' time and attention than they necessarily shouldn't.

Up first is Imari Komari, a young, chipper girl with a bubbly personality. She seemingly devotes most of her time and attention to fashion and clothes rather than her training. However, being one of the Ryuzen 7 indicates that, despite her outward appearance, she’s strong and serious about her personal and physical strength and growth.

She spends her time with Asta probing him for information about his hair, clothes, country of origin, and more. Imari also uses filler words such as “like,” saying the phrase in nearly every single sentence she utters. While not exactly off-putting to her as a character, it does seem somewhat tropey and unnecessary.

Next up is Oookadai Zaemon, a big and tall man with a monk-like necklace around his neck. He's also dressed in a traditional gi-style monk outfit, with a sash around his waist to complete the look. He also seems to be the loudest of the group and is the most preferred among them, based on his reaction to Komari’s discussing risqué outfits.

Enthusiastic, loud, and always smiling, Zaemon is certainly one of the more interesting and appealing characters based on initial impressions. While his comment on risqué outfits may be very off-putting to some readers, he is less annoying than Komari in terms of dialog and presentation.

Finally, the quiet, stoic, and masked Hanegatsuji Jouzou is introduced in the issue. He seems to be a stern and serious person, criticizing Komari for calling herself a shinobi but dressing in “gaudy makeup and attire.” He also values traditional principles, based on his reaction to Komari saying the latter wants the nation to dress like her.

Final Thoughts

While Jouzou’s dialog in Black Clover chapter 341 is sparing, his stereotypical trope is quite evident. Jouzou is a stoic, traditional Japanese figure, prioritizing honor and traditions above all else. He also seems to be somewhat of a bad-tempered person, based on his interactions with Komari throughout.

Meanwhile, Zaemon is the middle-aged, perverted authoritative figure. His overall stature and design exudes “enforcer,” which fans will likely be shown in the upcoming issues. He also seems to play into the honorable-pervert stereotype, always being formal and polite, but getting “excited” upon discussing Komari’s risqué outfits being worn en masse.

Finally, Komari seems to be a satirical portrayal of a popular and overtly-girly American teenager from high school drama series. With her continuous usage of the word “like” and being obsessed with fashion and beauty despite being a powerful warrior, it seems like she will be reduced to a stereotype in the later chapters.

Follow along for more Black Clover anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

