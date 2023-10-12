Did Yuki Tabata mistime the Black Clover magazine switch? Explored

Black Clover fans have been going through a tough time since mangaka Yuki Tabata announced the manga's switch from the Weekly Shonen Jump to Jump Giga magazine. Given the switch, fans have to wait for three to four months for the manga's next chapter to be released, altogether delaying the series' inevitable end.

Black Clover follows the story of Asta, an orphan boy from Hage Village in the Clover Kingdom, who wishes to become the Wizard King. However, unlike other people who possess magic, Asta has no magical powers. Nevertheless, he refuses to give up on his dream and starts gaining merit by using his unique anti-magic ability.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover manga may have mistimed its magazine switch

Yuno as seen in Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As per Yuki Tabata's note to his fans during the manga's magazine switch announcement, he and Shueisha were in talks to come up with a solution regarding the Mangaka's schedule. He was no longer able to adhere to the workload of a weekly serialization.

Hence, Shueisha allowed Tabata to switch the manga to the Jump Giga magazine. While this was a relief to the mangaka, fans believe that the manga could have made the switch at a much better time.

Asta as seen in Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The last few chapters of Black Clover felt rushed to the fans, especially Asta's return to the Clover Kingdom and fight against Paladin Damnatio Kira. Soon after, Asta shared his anti-magic powers with his fellow Black Bulls and reunited with Yuno at the capital. Following that, Asta and Yuno were set to team up against Lucifero.

Considering how the plot seemed rushed at this point, fans believe that the manga should have stopped its serialization in the Weekly Shonen Jump much earlier, and more specifically, during the time when Asta was just about to leave for the Clover Kingdom. Thus, Asta's arrival at the Clover Kingdom could have generated a much bigger hype.

Expand Tweet

With Asta and Yuno having teamed up in the manga, fans know for certain that the next chapter is bound to feature the fight between the duo of Asta and Yuno against Lucifero. Hence, there is not much to anticipate, except for the fight's outcome.

That said, there were several fans who hoped for Yuki Tabata to have made the switch much later. Black Clover announced the results of its Sixth Popularity Poll back in 2022. Hence, the time for the series' seventh popularity poll was inching closer.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, the manga switched its magazine before the announcement. Hence, the series may not have another popularity poll color page in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This disappointed fans, as the series, despite the manga having been serialized for eight years, would only have six popularity polls.

Meanwhile, there were some fans who wished that mangaka Yuki Tabata had taken a much longer break after the end of the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc. He had taken a three-month hiatus before the start of the Final Wizard King Arc. However, that was evidently not enough. Nevertheless, fans wish the very best for the mangaka, hoping that he and his family are in good health.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.