Black Clover chapter 369 confirms Tabata's plans to break the infamous Jump GIGA myth

Black Clover chapter 369 is set to be released on Monday, December 25, 2023. However, with the Jump GIGA Winter 2024 magazine releasing in Japan, the spoilers for the manga have already surfaced online.

Prior to the latest magazine's release, fans had a common misconception about Jump GIGA magazine. According to the long-held belief, any manga that was transferred to the magazine was bound to end soon. However, new evidence suggests that Yuki Tabata's Black Clover is set to break that infamous myth.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 369 spoilers hint at the manga's pacing for the final arc

The announcement for Black Clover manga's transfer to Jump GIGA magazine (Image via Shueisha)

There have been several manga that have transferred from weekly serialization to quarterly serialization in the Jump GIGA magazine. However, given the page length of each chapter, the manga would end in just a few chapters. Hence, fans believed that Black Clover manga was also set to face the same fate and end in a few chapters. However, it appears that they may have been wrong all this time.

The moment Black Clover's transfer to Jump GIGA was announced, manga creator Yuki Tabata stated that he wanted to give fans a good conclusion to the story. Thus, despite his poor health, he wanted to keep going, which is exactly why he chose a quarterly schedule.

Noelle Silva as seen in Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nevertheless, fans had a negative view of the magazine transfer because "so far, in history" such a transfer meant the series was going to end shortly. However, as evident from Black Clover chapter 369 spoilers, the manga is not going to end anytime soon.

Black Clover chapter 369 spoilers saw Lucius Zogratis reveal that there were 11 versions of him on the battlefield. In addition to that, there were countless angels and three Paladins. If the story were to move quickly, it would have seen the protagonists defeat multiple strong enemies in the same chapter.

However, as is evident from Black Clover chapter 369 spoilers, Luck and Magna defeated only one Lucius in the latest chapter.

Expand Tweet

Hence, with the number of enemies listed down by Lucius, the only conclusion could be that the manga series is set to run for a really long time. This is owing to the fact that Jump GIGA magazine only releases four chapters in a year. The only exception was the year 2023, which had five magazine issue releases.

Additionally, there is a good chance that manga creator Yuki Tabata may want to redeem each of the supporting characters of the series. Therefore, fans can expect many fights featuring the Black Bulls and prominent characters from other Magic Knight squads.

Asta as seen in Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

That said, while fans would absolutely love the manga to run for a really long time, there is an impending fear that they possess. Given that Black Clover chapter 369 was only 28 pages long, fans feared that the future chapters would also be short.

However, there is good reason to believe that the latest chapter's low page count was to create the appropriate number of pages for the series' 36th volume. Therefore, the future chapters may have around 50 pages each.