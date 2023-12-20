Black Clover chapter 369 spoilers: Asta and Yuno team up as Black Bulls achieve their first victory against Lucius

Black Clover chapter 369 is set to be released on Monday, December 25, 2023. However, the spoilers and leaks for the same have already emerged online. With Black Bulls and Ichika arriving at the battlefield, the manga showcased the first series of battles that saw Luck and Magna going against Lucius Zogratis.

The previous chapter saw Asta, Ichika, and the Black Bulls arriving at the battlefield in the Clover Kingdom. Upon their arrival, Ichika and Nacht went to aid Yami Sukehiro against Paladin Morgen Faust. Meanwhile, Asta rescued Yuno from Lucius and teamed up with him to fight the oldest Zogratis sibling.

Black Clover chapter 369 spoilers and raw scans: Luck and Magna defeat one of the 11 Luciuses

As per the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 369, the upcoming chapter will be titled "United Front." Asta and Yuno teamed up to fight Lucius Zogratis in a two-on-two fight. However, Lucius immediately shifted the odds in his favor by having two more Lucius join them.

Following that, Lucius explained that even though Asta and the Black Bulls were back, he was still at an advantage. He had several dozens of angels at his disposal, three Paladins, and 11 versions of himself. Given each of their strengths, Lucius believed that there was no way Asta and Yuno could defeat him.

Black Clover chapter 369 spoilers then showed a flashback of events that took place after the events from chapter 367. After Asta shared his Anti-Magic with his friends, Ichika Yami was concerned about them. Upon hearing her opinion, Magna felt intimidated by her presence and asked her who she was.

Asta then revealed that Ichika was Captain Yami Sukehiro's little sister. This left everyone in shock as they did not know about her existence. Finral thought she was cute, while Gauche expressed that Marie was cute. As for Nacht Faust, he was happy to see that someone interesting had arrived.

Black Clover chapter 369 spoilers then saw Ichika explaining what was going on with the Black Bulls. Asta had shared his Anti-Magic with everyone, allowing them to use "Pseudo-Anti-Magic." However, they did not have infinite anti-magic as there was a limit for the same. At most, each of the Black Bulls would be able to pull off one or two big moves.

Black Clover chapter 369 then switched to the present as Luck Voltia began fighting the angels. He used his Ultimate Black Thunder Demon Spell to take down multiple angles. Luck thought back to his limitations and believed they could win the battle if they defeated their opponents before extinguishing their anti-magic reserves.

Lucius witnessed Luck's attack and instantly deduced him to be a threat. As Lucius focused on Luck, Magna appeared behind him, identifying him as a threat with enormous Mana. Lucius managed to escape the area, however, Magna had already succeeded in activating Soul Chain Tag Death Match. Unlike the last time with Dante Zogratis when he fought a one-on-one fight, this time, Magna had Luck take part in the battle as well.

With that, he split the mana between himself, Luck, and Lucius, making all three of them equally strong. Lucius identified that he was at a disadvantage as his healing wasn't catching up with the damage he was taking. However, he was certain that if his mana was being shaved away by Magna and Luck, even their anti-magic was being shaved away. That's when Lucius believed he could capitalize.

However, that was exactly why Magna had made the battle a two-on-one handicap fight. Even if their anti-magic was fading, both of them had half of it at the same time. With that, Magna and Luck together launched a combined attack called Demolishing Explosive Cannon. This attack erased Lucius, helping the Black Bulls win their first battle.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 369 spoilers

Black Clover chapter 369 spoilers saw Magna and Luck together defeat one of the 11 Lucius. Asta and Yuno were fighting four Luciuses. This meant that there were only six unaccounted Luciuses that Black Bulls needed to defeat. As for the Paldins, they were being occupied by Noelle, Mereoleona, Ichika, and Nacht. Hence, the next chapter might see the other Black Bulls fight the remaining Luciuses.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a long time for Black Clover chapter 370 to be released as Jump GIGA Spring 2024 will be published sometime at the end of April or the start of May 2024.