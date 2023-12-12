Black Clover chapter 369: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Black Clover chapter 369 is set to be released on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. With the manga series being unavailable for over four months, fans have been highly anticipating the next chapter. The latest one can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and Viz Media's Shonen Jump platforms.

The previous chapter saw Lucius dominating the fight against the Clover Kingdom. That's when Asta, alongside the Black Bulls and Ichika Yami, arrived at the battlefield. Asta immediately went after Lucius Zogratis, setting up a fight between the eldest Zogratis sibling and the duo of Asta and Yuno.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 369 release times in all regions

Black Clover chapter 369 will be released on Sunday, December 24, 2023, for most fans worldwide. However, for readers in Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 12 am JST.

The manga announced its decision to switch magazines back in August 2023. The upcoming chapter will be the first one to feature in Jump GIGA magazine.

Subsequently, the release date and time for the same will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 369 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Saturday December 24 Central Standard Time 9 am Saturday December 24 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Saturday December 24 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Saturday December 24 Central European Time 4 pm Saturday December 24 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Saturday December 24 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Saturday December 24 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday December 25

Where to read Black Clover chapter 369?

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga will be available to read on VIZ Media's website, the Shonen Jump mobile application, and Shueisha's MANGA Plus website.

All three sources allow fans to read the first three and latest three chapters of the manga as many times as they want. That said, fans shouldn't forget that the latest three chapters of a series change with every new release.

Meanwhile, MANGA Plus' mobile application works a bit differently. It allows readers to read all the chapters of a manga series. However, only the first and last three chapters can be read repeatedly. Other chapters can only be read once.

Recap of Black Clover chapter 368

Black Clover chapter 368, titled Just Getting Started, saw Paladin Morgen Faust reveal that he had received Dark Magic from Lucius Zogratis. Hence, he used the combination of Light Magic, along with his attribute Dark Magic, to defeat Yami Sukehiro.

Meanwhile, Lucius Zogratis had begun to dominate the fight against the Clover Kingdom through his Soul Magic. Just as it seemed like the Clover Kingdom was about to fall, the Black Bulls and Ichika Yami entered the battlefield. Nacht and Ichika went to Yami Sukehiro's rescue. At the same time, Asta went to help Yuno, setting up a fight between them and Lucius.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 369

Black Clover chapter 369 will most likely focus on one of the four battles, i.e., Asta & Yuno vs Lucius, Ichika & Nacht vs Morgen, Noelle vs Acier, or Mereoleona vs Morris.

Considering that the manga has been absent for quite some time, creator Yuki Tabata may want to give fans a glimpse into all the fights, focusing majorly on Asta & Yuno's fight against Lucius.