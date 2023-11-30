Black Clover Manga announces Christmas 2023 return with a 28-page chapter

On Thursday, November 30, @WSJ_manga on X announced that Black Clover Manga by Yuki Tabata is set to make its return on December 25, 2023. The new manga chapter is set to be 28 pages long and will be released in the upcoming Jump GIGA 2024 Winter magazine issue.

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga follows the story of Asta, an orphan boy from the Clover Kingdom who dreams of becoming the Wizard King. Unfortunately, in a world where everyone has magic, Asta is magic-less. That's when he finds a mysterious five-leaf grimoire with the powers of the unique Anti-Magic inside it.

Black Clover Manga to return in December 2023

Expand Tweet

Following the release of Black Clover chapter 368, the manga series announced its transfer to Shueisha's quarterly Jump GIGA magazine. This decision was made by manga creator Yuki Tabata and Shueisha's Editorial Department to help the manga creator finish his series at a healthy pace.

With the announcement, it was announced that the manga would return in December. As promised, Black Clover manga is set to return with a new chapter in the upcoming Jump GIGA 2024 Winter magazine issue.

This manga chapter will be released on Christmas Day, i.e., December 25, 2023. In addition, the announcement also revealed that the upcoming installment will be a 28-page chapter including color pages. Lastly, the series will also include a special poster and stickers to commemorate the chapter's release.

How fans reacted to Black Clover manga's return announcement

Screenshot of how fans reacted to the announcement (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Black Clover fans were certainly happy to hear that the series' next chapter finally had a release date. With the manga not having been serialized for three months, fans were happy with any news surrounding the manga.

However, one thing that disappointed them was the announced length of the upcoming chapter. Given that the manga series on Jump GIGA magazine tends to have a chapter length of about 50 to 60 pages, fans were hoping for Black Clover manga to also release chapters with such length. Unfortunately for fans, the upcoming manga chapter is only set to have 28 pages.

Yuno as seen in Black Clover Anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While 28 pages is a good length for a manga chapter, the fact that fans will have to end up waiting for four months for just that many pages, did not sit right with them. Additionally, there was a good possibility that every upcoming chapter would have a similar page length, which was even more disappointing to them.

Nevertheless, some fans were happy as they saw the bright side of the situation. There was a good chance shorter chapters possibly meant that the manga series would be serialized for a longer duration, meaning that it may take years before the series comes to an end.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.