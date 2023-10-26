Black Clover manga to take the Cover Page on December 2023 Jump Giga

After Black Clover manga's exit from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, fans had been eagerly waiting for the next chapter to be released. That's when the Autumn Issue of Jump GIGA magazine announced that Black Clover was set to receive a cover page and double-spread color page alongside the series' next chapter in the Winter issue of Jump GIGA.

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga follows the story of Asta, a boy living in the Hage village of the Clover Kingdom. While everyone in the series possessed magic, Asta was an exception and do not have magic. Nevertheless, he still wanted to become the Wizard King and began his journey after acquiring a mysterious five-leaf clover grimoire.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover manga's next issue set to release in December 2023

Expand Tweet

Following the release of the Autumn issue of Jump GIGA magazine, reliable spoiler accounts on X revealed that the magazine announced a few updates on Black Clover manga. As previously announced, the manga's next chapter is set to be released in the Winter issue of Jump GIGA magazine, which will be released at the end of December 2023.

As per the description, fans will be able to read the continuation of the story from Weekly Shonen Jump issue 38, which is the magazine issue in which Yuki Tabata's manga was last serialized. Thus, the series' next release has been confirmed.

Asta fighting Lucius Zogratis as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

With respect to this, Jimp GIGA magazine announced that the Winter issue of the magazine would feature a center color double-spread and cover page featuring the series. Nothing else has been confirmed up to now.

Fans were looking forward to knowing how long the upcoming chapter was set to be. While the magazine did not reveal the same. Based on past experience with Jump GIGA magazine, it is to be expected that the upcoming chapter 369 might be around 50 pages long.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 369?

Asta and Yuno as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The series' previous chapter saw Asta and the Black Bulls reach the Clover Kingdom's capital. With that, Asta teamed up with Yuno Grinberryall to fight Lucius Zogratis. Meanwhile, Ichika Yami teamed up with Nacht Faust to fight Morgen Faust and defend Yami Sukehiro.

Hence, the upcoming chapter may likely start off with an Asta and Yuno team-up to fight Lucius. Lucius wanted to get rid of Asta even before he began his attack. Thus, there is a likely chance that Lucius may struggle against Asta. Nevertheless, he should be able to get back into the fight. Additionally, the manga may focus on other fights, featuring Noelle, Mereoleona, Ichika, and others.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.