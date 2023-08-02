Black Clover chapter 367 spoilers and raw scans: Asta grants the Black Bulls a new Anti-Magic power-up as a new Witch Queen is chosen

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 367 out, fans witnessed Paladin Damnatio Kira falling unconscious after being defeated. When all hope seemed lost for the Black Bulls, the Witch Queen made a huge sacrifice to heal them. Just as the Black Bulls were set to recover, Asta granted them a fraction of his power.

The previous chapter saw Ryuya and Yosuga convincing Ichika to join Asta and head to the Clover Kingdom. With that, she should be able to see Yami. When they reached the Clover Kingdom, Asta immediately used his katana to slash Damnatio and defeat him.

Black Clover chapter 367 spoilers: The Witch Queen makes a huge sacrifice to save The Black Bulls

As per the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 367, the upcoming chapter will be titled Black Bonds. The chapter opens with Damnatio falling after getting defeated by Asta. Upon being defeated, he turned into his real self but was falling unconscious like Sister Lily. Right before losing consciousness, Damnatio thought to himself how he never imagined being saved by the Black Bulls.

Seeing Damnatio fall unconscious, Asta assured him that he would wake him up as soon as he could. As he said that, Asta ran toward the Black Bulls. That's when The Witch Queen began to heal all of them, including Grey and Gauche. She revealed how she was able to save everyone barely in time thanks to Secre's Healing Magic that kept everyone alive.

Unfortunately, as the Witch Queen saved everyone, she ended up using almost all of her powers. With that, she began to age and lose her youth. Due to this circumstance, the Witch Queen asked Vanessa to become the Witch Queen instead of her. That's when Dorothy Unsworth popped up and hijacked the offer for herself. She believed that she would have more fun taking over the role.

Dorothy stated how they would do their best to stay alive in the war against the Paladins. That's when The Witch Queen asked Asta if he had some trick up his sleeve to help his fellow squad mates when they recover from their condition.

Asta affirmed her question as Black Clover chapter 367 spoilers then focused on a flashback of Hino Country. Ryudo Ryuya theorized and asked Asta whether Anti-Magic's characteristics allowed one to share its powers with other things. Thinking back to the time he managed to envelop Yami's katana in Anti-Magic, Asta believed that he could do so.

Given that Asta was able to share his Anti-Magic with things, Ryuya believed that, due to Anti-Magic's mysterious nature, there remained a possibility that Asta could share his powers with other people as well. Upon hearing this, Asta thought back to the time when absorbed Noelle’s spell in the Dungeon.

Ryuya had the firm belief that Asta had become much better at handling Anti-Magic after his Zetten training. Hence, he asked Asta to try to share his Anti-Magic with others. With that, he also knew that sharing one's powers had a lot to do with Asta's chemistry and time spent with the other person.

As Black Clover chapter 367 focused back on the present, Asta used his Demon-Dwellor sword to share his powers with everyone. With that, Asta rallied the Black Bulls as they aimed to save the world.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 367 spoilers

Black Clover chapter 367 spoilers saw Asta sharing his Anti-Magic with his fellow Black Bulls. With that, fans should be able to see a change in each of the Magic Knights' mana nature. However, fans will have to wait to witness how this new development will play out. Unfortunately, Black Clover manga will be on a break next week.

