Crunchyroll forced to delete their Black Clover clips following the acquisition by Netflix

Following the acquisition of the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie by Netflix, Crunchyroll is being forced to delete the anime's clips from its social media handles. While both streaming services haven't announced the acquisition publicly, the streaming platforms' online activities have made it very apparent that Netflix has acquired the entire anime.

Black Clover follows the story of an orphan boy named Asta. In a world where everyone has magic, he was born as an exception, with no magic. Nevertheless, he wants to become the Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom. Just when he was about to give up on his dream, he got gifted with Anti-Magic.

Netflix's acquisition of Black Clover forces Crunchyroll to delete its clips

Asta as seen in the anime movie (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When the details about the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie were first released, the anime revealed how the film was set to be available for exclusive screening on Netflix. Since then, the streaming platform has been promoting the anime constantly through its social handles.

Noticeably, around the same time, clips from the anime began to disappear from the anime's former streaming platform Crunchyroll's social handles. Many fans suspected that Crunchyroll deleted Black Clover clips from its social media handles. However, upon taking a closer look, the Crunchyroll Collections YouTube Channel had actually hidden all the opening and ending theme song videos of the anime.

While a reason for the same hasn't been revealed by the streaming platform, it is to be assumed that it is due to Netflix's acquisition of the anime. Fortunately, Crunchyroll is yet to delete or hide several clips from the anime.

How fans reacted to Crunchyroll deleting Black Clover clips

Screenshot of fan's Tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

Screenshot of fan's Tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

Screenshot of fan's Tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

After fans realized that Netflix acquired the rights for Black Clover from Crunchyroll, they rejoiced at that fact as they could see how Netflix was treating the anime. Many were glad that Netflix acquired the anime as Crunchyroll had never given the anime such good treatment.

Meanwhile, other fans were still doubtful if the acquisition had really happened or not. Hence, they were waiting for an announcement from either streaming platform. However, the evidence was suggesting a positive answer to the question.

Screenshot of fan's Tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

Screenshot of fan's Tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

At the same time, many fans of the anime also shared their concerns regarding the acquisition. While they were happy with the way Netflix was promoting the anime, they feared how the streaming platform would release the anime's episodes in the future.

With the anime being currently rumored to return next year, fans feared that Netflix would release the series' episodes in batches, instead of the preferred way for the anime fans, which was weekly episode releases.

