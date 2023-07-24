Black Clover chapter 367: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Black Clover chapter 367 is set to be released on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Asta having slashed Damnatio, fans cannot wait to see if the Paladin survived the attack or not. The manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter saw Ryuya and Yosuga convincing Ichika to join Asta and head to the Clover Kingdom. After Asta returned, he was devastated upon seeing his friends defeated. Hence, he walked over to Paladin Damnatio and slashed him using his Demon Slasher Katana, fueled by Zetten.

Ichika might get introduced to the Black Bulls in Black Clover chapter 367

Release date and time, where to read

Black Clover chapter 367 will be released on Sunday, August 6, for most fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on Monday, August 7, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 367 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, August 6

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Sunday, August 6

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, August 6

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, August 6

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, August 6

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 6

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, August 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, August 7

Fans can read Black Clover chapter 367 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump app. The former allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. However, readers can view a specific chapter only once.

Meanwhile, otakus can read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as they want.

Recap of Black Clover chapter 366

Black Clover chapter 366, titled Headliner, saw Finral Roulacase coming to the Hino Country to pick up Asta. That's when Shogun Ryuya Ryudo and Ryuzen Seven Yosuga Mushogatake convinced Ichika to join Asta and go to the Clover Kingdom. With that, she might be able to see her older brother.

Upon arriving in the Clover Kingdom, Asta was devastated when he realized that his friends had been defeated. Thus, he asked Finral to focus on treating them while he fought the Paladin alone. Asta took out his Demon Slasher Katana, wielding which he used Zetten and slashed the Paladin instantly.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 367?

Black Clover chapter 367 will most likely show the aftermath of Asta's attack on Paladin Damnatio Kira. If the Paladin hasn't been defeated, fans can expect the fight to continue. However, if the Paladin did get defeated, the upcoming chapter could focus on Asta, Finral, Secre, and Ichika trying to treat the members of the Black Bull squad.

If they are able to successfully heal them, there is a good chance that Ichika Yami might get introduced to the Black Bull members.

