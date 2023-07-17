Black Clover chapter 366: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Black Clover chapter 366 is set to be released on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Asta having returned to the Clover Kingdom, he is set to take on Paladin Damnatio Kira in the manga's next chapter. The manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter saw Secre staying out of the fight to protect her fellow Black Bull members. Her magic only allowed her to protect her friends from dying and not heal them.

Thus, she was forced to see her friends get defeated in front of her. That's when Asta returned to the Clover Kingdom and thanked his friends for holding out for that long.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Asta might fight Damnatio in Black Clover chapter 366

Release date and time, where to read

Black Clover chapter 366 will be released on Sunday, July 23, for most fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on Monday, July 24, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 366 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, July 23

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Sunday, July 23

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, July 23

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, July 23

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, July 23

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, July 23

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, July 23

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, July 24

Charmy Pappitson as seen in the manga (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans can read Black Clover chapter 366 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump app. The former allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. However, readers can view a specific chapter only once.

Meanwhile, otakus can read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as they want.

Recap of Black Clover chapter 365

Secre as seen in the manga (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover chapter 365, titled 500 Years of Solitude, saw Secre having to stay back while the other members of the Black Bulls fought Damnatio Kira. Her powers were only capable of closing off wounds and not healing them, thus Secre was forced to see her friends getting defeated by the Paladin.

She thought back to how she only cared about Lumiere in the past. However, after completing her mission, she got close to the Black Bulls. Thus, she was devastated to see her friends get defeated and called out to Asta for help.

That's when Asta returned to the Clover Kingdom.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 366?

Damnatio as seen in the manga (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover chapter 366 will most likely see Asta fight Damnatio Kira. After having witnessed all of his friends get defeated by Paladin Damnatio Kira, Asta would not want to back down. Thus, he might fight the Paladin at full strength at the get-go. That said, Asta might also try to check how Damnatio's magic works. Hence, fans can also expect Asta to fight safely.

The manga hasn't yet revealed whether the Shogun Ryudo Ryuya and the Ryuzen Seven will also be joining Asta or not. Thus, the upcoming chapter might also reveal the same.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.