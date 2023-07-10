Black Clover chapter 365: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 365 is set to be released on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 12 am JST. The manga, which went on a break a few months back, can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter saw the Black Bulls heading out to fight Paladin Damnatio as they were prepared to lay down their lives to allow Asta to return to the Clover Kingdom. However, during their attack, Damnatio identified Grey and Gauche as Black Bulls' most important members. Thus, he attacked them. While all hope seemed lost, Secre healed the Black Bulls, allowing them to fight again.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Asta might return to the Clover Kingdom in Black Clover chapter 365

Release date and time, where to read

Black Clover chapter 365 will be released on Sunday, July 16, for most fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on Monday, July 17, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 365 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, July 16

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Sunday, July 16

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, July 16

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, July 16

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, July 16

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, July 16

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, July 16

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, July 17

Fans can read Black Clover chapter 365 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump app. The former allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. However, readers can view a specific chapter only once.

Meanwhile, otakus can read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as they want.

Recap of Black Clover chapter 364

Black Clover chapter 364, titled Do or Die, saw the Black Bulls attack Damnatio as they were certain that Asta was the key to defeating Lucius Zogratis. In hopes of keeping Damnatio busy until the Door of Fate spell is completed, the Black Bulls used Grey's restoration powers and Gauche's Mirror Magic to help them make clones of Grey.

However, Damnatio realized this attacked Grey. As Gauche came to protect her, both of them got hit by the attack. As all hope seemed lost for the Black Bulls, Secre Swallowtail used her Sealing Magic to heal her fellow Magic Knights as they re-entered the battlefield.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 365?

Black Clover chapter 365 will likely see the Black Bulls resume their fight against Damnatio Kira. Since only Secre was left to heal all of them, they were at a huge disadvantage. Hence, there is a good possibility that they will put all their efforts into the next attack against the Paladin.

That said, the previous chapter showed fans a glimpse of Vanessa and Finral nearing the completion of the Door of Fate spell. Hence, fans can expect Asta to return to the Clover Kingdom in the upcoming chapter.

