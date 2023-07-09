Black Clover chapter 364: Damnatio deals a fatal blow as Black Bulls keep coming back for more

With the release of Black Clover chapter 364, fans witnessed the long-awaited battle between Black Bulls and Damnatio Kira. The episode saw the Black Bull members trying to keep Damnatio occupied until Vanessa and Finral completed the Door of Fate spell. However, the Paladin's strength was far too much for their liking.

The previous chapter saw Paladin Damnatio Kira attack the Witches' Forest to stop the Black Bulls from summoning Asta back to the Clover Kingdom. The Black Bull members came out to fight the Paladin when the witches failed to stop him, hoping to restrict him until the Door of Fate spell was completed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 364: Secre saves the Black Bulls

Black Bulls and Damnatio in Black Clover chapter 364 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 364, titled Do or Die, opened with a flashback of the Black Bulls preparing to fight Damnatio Kira. Given that Lucius Zogratis went through the trouble of getting rid of Asta in the very beginning, Nacht was certain that they needed to help him return to the Clover Kingdom by any means necessary. Considering that Damnatio was stronger than a Supreme Devil, the Black Bulls were to be prepared to die in the battle.

Black Clover chapter 364 then focused on the battle as Gordon and Henry used a combined spell to try and drain Damnatio Kira's mana, stopping his scales' power altogether. However, Damnatio instantly used his sword to slice the Black Bulls' base into two. He stated that what he was doing was justice, as he possessed both the scales and the sword to make a judgment and execute it.

Grey and Damnatio in Black Clover chapter 364 (Image via Shueisha)

Nevertheless, as Grey kept healing the ones that got injured, the Black Bulls were able to persist in fighting. Damnatio was shocked to see that the Black Bulls did not worry about the difference in their powers and launched suicidal attacks. That's when the Paladin realized why the Black Bulls were able to keep coming back after getting put down.

Damnatio recognized Grey and Gauche as threats, as Grey was capable of healing people. Meanwhile, Gauche created copies of Grey, allowing her to heal everyone. Damnatio immediately went over to Grey and proceeded to attack her. That's when Gauche arrived to rescue her. Unfortunately, both Grey and Gauche were cut down by Damnatio's attack.

As the battle began to get worse for the Black Bulls, Vanessa and Finral were hoping to finish the spell as soon as possible. Elsewhere, in Hino Country, Asta feared that every Black Bull member had perished. That's when the chapter cut back to the battle as Secre Swallowtail activated her Sealing Magic spell to heal her fellow Black Bull members. Thus, each of the Black Bulls, except for Grey and Gauche, were seen getting back to the battle.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 364

Black Clover chapter 364 saw the Black Bulls getting back up to fight Damnatio. Given that Grey and Gauche weren't seen getting back up, fans should assume that they are either dead or gravely injured. Given that there is so much more to be learned about Grey, including her real name, the chance that the mangaka will kill her off seems low. Fans will, however, have to wait to learn more until the next chapter is released.

