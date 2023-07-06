Black Clover chapter 364: Why Grey is more of a threat to Damnatio than Luck or Magna, explained

July 5, 2023, saw the release of alleged spoilers and raw scans for Black Clover chapter 364 after the series’ break week. Assuming that the official release of the next issue corroborates this information, fans are in for a truly exciting ride.

Per the leaks, Black Clover chapter 364 will focus exclusively on combat for its entire duration, specifically the fight between Damnatio Kira and the Black Bulls. The battle is incredibly large-scale, with many moving parts. Every single member of the Black Bulls gets involved in some way, shape, or form.

However, what fans are taking away from the alleged Black Clover chapter 364 leaks is that Grey appears to be the biggest threat Damnatio is currently facing. In fact, he even says as much when analyzing the battlefield and the quickest way in which to defeat the dedicated Black Bulls squad.

Black Clover chapter 364 establishes Grey as indispensable in fight against Damnatio and the Angels

Brief spoiler recap

Per the alleged Black Clover chapter 364 spoilers, the issue opens to a flashback before the Black Bulls appear to fight Damnatio. Nacht explains that Lucius’ targeting of Asta suggests he must be some sort of counter to the villain, meaning that they must get him back at all costs. Back in the present, they announce their intent to defend the portal to the death as Damnatio draws a sword.

The Black Bulls begin using their magic to counter him as Damnatio lectures about how a scale and a sword together bring order. As the battle continues, Damnatio realizes that Grey’s magic is keeping the squad healed and that Gauche’s magic is multiplying Grey. He then attacks the two of them, calling them the “main part” of the Black Bulls’ attack plan.

Black Clover chapter 364 sees Magna scream Grey’s name while Vanessa tries to save them. However, she is unable to do so because she is busy with the Door of Destiny spell.

Damnatio says that it's over, as Asta begs Ryudo Ryuya to tell him what’s going on. As Secre casts her Sealing Magic, the Black Bulls have a “never giving up” moment, rising to their feet as the issue ends.

Why Grey is the biggest threat to Damnatio right now, explained

As seen in the above leaks, it’s clear that Damnatio is prioritizing Grey (and, by extension, Gauche) over every other member of the Black Bulls in their fight. As he points out himself, the two are serving as the main engine behind the Black Bulls’ assault, allowing them to continue fighting by constantly healing them.

While Black Clover chapter 364’s leaks don’t explain this, Grey can achieve this via her Transmutation Magic, which allows her to disassemble and reassemble substances. Such an application of her magic was previously seen when Dante Zogratis stabbed Gauche. Grey transmuted his tissue and Dante’s sword in order to fully heal Gauche.

Characters in the series have even commented on how Grey’s actions in this moment suggest her method of healing to be much more than the use of Recovery Magic to heal someone. The latest spoilers seemingly further this conclusion by emphasizing that Gauche’s magic is duplicating Grey, allowing her to heal several members of the Black Bulls with her Transmutation Magic.

If Grey’s magic did function like standard Recovery Magic, Black Clover chapter 364 likely would’ve seen her use an area-of-effect healing spell. Contrarily, this style of magic would likely be less potent than Grey’s current application of her Transmutation Magic, which seemingly heals its target in a much quicker timeframe.

In any case, it’s clear that Damnatio recognizes the value of Grey’s magic as a support tool during combat. Regardless of exactly how her magic is able to heal people, it’s been clearly established that it can, even in the above leaks.

While fans should wait for the issue’s official release before taking this as law, it seems all but certain that Grey is who Damnatio fears the most currently.

