My Hero Academia fan starts war by pitting Ochako against Black Clover's Noelle

The spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 393 saw Ochaco Uraraka having her Quirk Awakening during her battle against Himiko Toga. Her enhanced ability allowed her to levitate objects without having to touch them. Upon seeing this, My Hero Academia fans went crazy as they now wait for the chapter to be officially released in a few days.

Following the manga's new revelation, one My Hero Academia fan went to Twitter to wage war against Black Clover fans as they compared the two series' female protagonists. With that, anime fans on Twitter began arguing about who was better - Ochaco Uraraka or Noelle Silva.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia and Black Clover manga.

My Hero Academia and Black Clover fandoms go to war over Ochako vs Noelle power scaling

My Hero Academia fan and Twitter user @Derouchoque went over on the social media platform to compare Ochaco Uraraka to Black Clover's Noelle Silva. As per the fan, Ochaco was better than Noelle in terms of power, writing, development, and impact.

However, immediately upon seeing the tweet, fans of both anime flooded the post's comments stating how wrong @Derouchoque was in concluding Ochaco to be better than Noelle just because of a single chapter.

Noah✴ @Rockybalnoahh @Derouchoque Hell no Noel is one of the best black clover characters much less female characters @Derouchoque Hell no Noel is one of the best black clover characters much less female characters 😂

Fans stated how Noelle Silva's writing was much better than Ochaco's. In the beginning, she was a Magic Knight who struggled with control over her magic. However, as time passed by, she progressed and became a strong magic knight, rivaling the strongest characters in the series. While her character development was slow, fans preferred that over Ochaco's development, which had little to no change.

⏤͟҉͟҉͞҉͞҉D҉o҉o҉m҉k҉i҉n҉g҉Y҉G҉O҉ @kingerixk2 @Derouchoque Noelle gots the better written character development AND power. You smoking some of the meanest crack in history to think this lmao. Don't set up ochaco EVER against anyone better written than her @Derouchoque Noelle gots the better written character development AND power. You smoking some of the meanest crack in history to think this lmao. Don't set up ochaco EVER against anyone better written than her

Many anime fans were certain that the My Hero Academia fan was trying to bait them for increased reachability. However, if one looks at @Derouchoque's profile, one can easily spot that they are a Black Clover hater, meaning that they probably meant what they said.

That said, even MHA fans did not want to deal with the Twitter war that the fan had caused and asked @Derouchoque to not ever drag them into such situations.

When asked why @Derouchoque felt that Ochaco was better than Noelle, they stated how the former previously wanted to become a professional hero to be financially stable. But later her goals changed as she simply wanted to save lives.

Following that, Black Clover fans explained how much Noelle had struggled and changed over the course of the series. She developed her relationships and became a strong and reliable member of the Black Bulls, making it evident that she was a much better-written character.

However, whenever anyone would state that Noelle was better than Ochaco, @Derouchoque would pointlessly state that people weren't ready to have the debate on who was better.

Busky Akomah @AkomahBusky

Like Noelle is even better written than bakugo @FBgodhands Ochaco isn't written better than Noelle in any universeLike Noelle is even better written than bakugo @FBgodhands Ochaco isn't written better than Noelle in any universeLike Noelle is even better written than bakugo

Upon hearing the My Hero Academia fan's counter-arguments, Black Clover fans could no longer take it as they started to criticize Ochaco Uraraka. They stated how Noelle was a better character not just than Ochaco but also the series deuteragonist Katsuki Bakugo.

Additionally, fans also mocked how @Derouchoque thought that Ochaco was a better character due to an event that happened in chapter 393 while Noelle had been doing the same since chapter 60 of Black Clover. With that, they were certain that the MHA fan was very deluded and not to be given any attention.

