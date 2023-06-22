We asked AI if One Punch Man is better than My Hero Academia (& it couldn't have given a perfect answer)

Considering that One Punch Man and My Hero Academia are based on similar worlds, fans often wonder which is the better series. While both series are popular among fans, there are a few differences between the two series that tend to separate anime fans into two groups.

With the rise of artificial intelligence in recent times, chatbots like Google Bard and ChatGPT have become go-to platforms for solving any queries. So, even we asked Google Bard if One Punch Man is better than My Hero Academia, and the result was interesting.

Google Bard believes that My Hero Academia is better than One Punch Man if someone is looking for a traditional shonen anime

Saitama and Izuku Midoriya from their respective series (Image via Madhouse, BONES)

Google Bard’s response to the aforementioned question was as follows:

"One-Punch Man and My Hero Academia are both excellent anime series, but they have different strengths and weaknesses. One-Punch Man is a more satirical take on the superhero genre, while My Hero Academia is a more traditional shonen series."

From the very onset of its response, Google Bard tried to establish that both series were suited for audiences looking for different things. While One Punch Man is a satirical take on the superhero genre, My Hero Academia is much more serious with its genre, making it a more traditional shonen series.

Saitama as seen in the OPM anime (Image via Madhouse)

The AI then tried to explain the plot of One Punch Man and how it relates to its audience:

"One-Punch Man is known for its over-the-top action sequences and its hilarious sense of humor. The series follows Saitama, a bald superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch. This makes for some very entertaining fights, as Saitama effortlessly dispatches his enemies. However, the series also has a lot of heart, as Saitama's journey to find a worthy opponent is both relatable and inspiring."

Izuku and Inko Midoriya as seen in the MHA anime (Image via BONES)

Google Bard then explained the plot of My Hero Academia, stating how the story was based on the protagonist Izuku Midoriya's journey:

"My Hero Academia is known for its well-developed characters and its engaging storyline. The series follows Izuku Midoriya, a young boy who dreams of becoming a superhero despite not having any special powers. Izuku eventually inherits the power of All Might, the world's greatest hero, and he begins his training to become a pro hero."

It continued:

"The series follows Izuku's journey as he learns to use his powers and as he faces off against various villains."

Following that, Google Bard tried to give out a conclusive answer as to why both series were good in their own accounts.

"Ultimately, whether you prefer One-Punch Man or My Hero Academia is a matter of personal preference. If you're looking for a funny and action-packed series, then One-Punch Man is a great choice. If you're looking for a more traditional shonen series with well-developed characters, then My Hero Academia is a great choice."

Saitama and Ochaco Uraraka from their respective series (Image via Madhouse, BONES)

Google Bard concluded how, as an AI, it was unable to give out an answer which of the two anime was better. However, it was able to explain which anime was better for which type of audience. Considering that ONE and Yusuke Murata's One Punch Man is filled with comedy and action, it was a good choice for people who wanted a fun watch.

Meanwhile, Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia is a much more traditional shonen series. It is a serious watch, with several plot lines helping characters develop through time. Thus, the series was much more suited for anime fans who wanted to see a progressive anime show.

