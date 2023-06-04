One Punch Man: Genos' new upgrades incite a neverending debate among the fandom

Following the release of One Punch Man chapter 185, fans of the series have begun their new debate. In the latest chapter, Genos arrives to save the day by using his new upgrades. However, upon witnessing the same, some fans believe that Yusuke Murata had teased the new design earlier.

Yusuke Murata's One Punch Man is the manga adaptation of ONE's webcomic series of the same name. The series follows Saitama, a hero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch. However, due to him being overpowered, he if often bored and is on the lookout for a strong opponent.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

Genos's latest design incites debate among One Punch Man fans

Genos as seen in One Punch Man chapter 185 (Image via Shueisha)

Genos finally made his return in One Punch Man chapter 185. During this return, he showcased his latest upgrades done by Dr Kuseno. While fans were excited by his latest upgrades and power-up, the hero's latest design also caused a stir among fans.

Considering that no color art was provided for Genos's latest design, fans were confused about his new design. While many fans believed it to be black and gold in color, some fans believed otherwise.

When One Punch Man chapter 170 was released, a bonus art piece by manga creator Yusuke Murata showed Genos's arms to be red in color. While fans did not think much of that design back then, following Genos's latest design reveal in the manga, fans have brought back the bonus art piece into the limelight.

In One Punch Man chapter 185, the manga showcased Genos's latest design in two illustrations - its chapter cover and its final page. Thus, after comparing Genos's knuckles and shoulders from the manga chapter to one in the bonus art from chapter 170, one fan was convinced that the bonus art had given fans a preview of Genos's latest upgrades.

The bonus art piece showed Saitama and his friends having a relaxing day after the fight against Garou. Considering Genos was almost absent since then, the fan believes that the two designs are the same, with a few minor changes. This means that Genos's arms could henceforth be red in color.

Nevertheless, many fans rejected the theory as they did not think that the two designs resembled one another. When one gets a closer look, it is evident that the shoulders are different from each other. The shoulder in the latest chapter looks split, but the art from chapter 170 shows Genos's shoulders to be converged.

Moreover, many fans were not happy about the red color as they believed that black or grey might have suited Genos much better. They had seen the character with such colors since the start of the series, which is why such an immediate change did not sit well with them.

They even compared Genos's possible red-colored arms to Iron Man since it looked quite similar to one another. Another fan also theorized how Genos could have different pairs of arms for different occasions. Considering that the bonus art piece showed Saitama and his friends in a holiday-type setting, Genos could have chosen red-colored arms as a much happier look for himself.

