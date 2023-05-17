One Punch Man chapter 185 unexpectedly delayed

While fans were impatiently awaiting the release of One Punch Man chapter 185, mangaka Yusuke Murata made an unfortunate announcement. As per his announcement, One Punch Man chapter 185, which was to be released on May 18, has been delayed until Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The previous chapter saw Tatsumaki appear in an advertisement for the Hero Association to recruit new members. While the advertisement managed to gain people's trust, it did not manage to get new members to join. Thus, when scouts went out to recruit new members, they found out that a new hero organization was being formed.

One Punch Man chapter 185 gets rescheduled for June 1

Screenshot of Yusuke Murata's tweet announcing the chapter getting rescheduled (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

As per the tweet posted by One Punch Man mangaka Yusuke Murata, the upcoming chapter of the manga, i.e., One Punch Man chapter 185 will now be released on Thursday, June 1, 2023, exactly four weeks after the release of the previous chapter's release.

Screenshot of Yusuke Murata's tweet revealing his sickness (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

While fans were eagerly waiting for the chapter's release online on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump, Murata informed them that the manga was put on hold this week. This was due to the mangaka's poor health, which had been happening often since the beginning of last month.

However, he has recovered a lot from his condition and will be working on the manuscripts again. In addition, the mangaka also thanked the readers for their good wishes.

How fans reacted to the unexpected delay of One Punch Man chapter 185

Zuushi @ozuushi

Please take care of your health

We will be waiting 🫂 @NEBU_KURO No worries sensei!!Please take care of your healthWe will be waiting @NEBU_KURO No worries sensei!! Please take care of your health💕We will be waiting✨🫂✨

M Aziz @MAziz03815745 @NEBU_KURO Health matters first sensei. You deserve some rest. We will wait patiently.. @NEBU_KURO Health matters first sensei. You deserve some rest. We will wait patiently.. 🙏😇

Upon learning about Yusuke Murata's poor health, fans rushed to the comment section to wish the mangaka well. In addition, they tried to reassure Yusuke Murata that it was okay for him to take a break as health matters first. They were very concerned for the mangaka's health and hoped he would get better soon. Manga artists' deteriorating health issues have grown rather prevalent, and fans are wary of the same.

While fans had been impatiently waiting for the manga's release due to the start of Neo Heroes arc, upon understanding the situation, they were ready to wait for the chapter until June. Some One Punch Man fans even went on to mark the date on their calendar so that they do not miss out on the chapter by any chance. That said, fans did not mind the mangaka requiring a longer break, as they appreciated his efforts.

Poll : 0 votes