Major Spoilers to expect from One Punch Man chapter 185

Fans have been anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 185 ever since the previous chapter dropped over a week ago. While fans have the option to look into the original webcomic by ONE to find out what might happen in the manga, several new characters that have been introduced by the mangaka make it difficult for one to predict future events.

The previous chapter saw Tatsumaki's commercial for the Hero Association get heavily doctored, following which, the association's image improved. However, there was no increase in the number of hero applicants as a new hero organization was being formed, as informed by heroes Axel and Raiden.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and the original webcomic.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 185?

The Neo Heroes might be announced to the public

Axel as seen in One Punch Man chapter 184 (Image via Shueisha)

While Axel and Raiden have already informed the Hero Association scouts about their decision to join a new hero organization, the Neo Heroes is yet to be announced to the public.

Thus, One Punch Man chapter 185 could see the frontrunners of the new organization introduce the Neo Heroes and reveal their intention to show what true heroes are and not become corrupt, much like the Hero Association. Following that, fans may be introduced to some new characters.

Genos might make his decision over the Neo Heroes in One Punch Man chapter 185

Genos as seen in One Punch Man chapter 184 (Image via Shueisha)

In the last chapter, Genos revealed to Dr. Kuseno how, similar to several other S-class heroes, he too was approached by the Neo Heroes. Given that Dr. Kuseno knew that Genos was suspicious about the Hero Association's actions, he asked him about his decision.

However, it seemed like Genos had based his decision on what his teacher Saitama had to say about the matter. Hence, he might discuss the offer from the new group with Saitama and make a decision on whether he wants to switch organizations or stay in the Hero Association. Thus, One Punch Man chapter 185 could be a huge turning point for Genos's future.

The Hero Association heroes who are set to switch sides may be revealed

Child Emperor as seen in One Punch Man chapter 184 (Image via Shueisha)

With the Neo Heroes set to be established soon enough, Axel stated how several S-class heroes and officials from the Hero Association had already been approached by the new hero organization to see if they were willing to switch. That being said, several heroes had decided to switch, and the same might get revealed in One Punch Man chapter 185.

As per the original webcomic, the heroes set to join the Neo Heroes are Superalloy Darkshine, Child Emperor, and Metal Bat. However, Darkshine would only act as a trainer and sparring partner. Meanwhile, Director of Hero Association, McCoy is also set to join the new organization.

McCoy as seen in One Punch Man chapter 183 (Image via Shueisha)

This should leave many fans confused about the future of the Hero Association, considering that McCoy himself was part of the corruption in the organization. Now that he had switched sides, would he reveal his former company's secrets? Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

Poll : 0 votes