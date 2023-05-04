One Punch Man chapter 184: First Neo Heroes introduced, new hero organization set to be launched

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 184, the manga saw the introduction of a new hero organization, which is set to be launched as a rival to the Hero Association. The chapter also introduced fans to two heroes who are set to be a part of it, Accel and Raiden.

The previous chapter saw Fubuki forcing Hero Association director McCoy to announce that the Hero Association building was attacked by demon-level monsters who were defeated by Tatsumaki. This pretense improved Tatsumaki and Hero Association's image, during which Fubuki managed to sneak out Psykos from the Hero Association building.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 184: Hero Association's attempts to scout new members fail

One Punch Man chapter 184, titled Scout, opened with Tatsumaki being asked to feature in a Hero Association commercial to recruit new members. While she wasn't interested in the same, she decided to do it after she remembered Saitama's words. While she portrayed what power level the heroes needed to join the Hero Association, the commercial was doctored by AI to make it cuter.

The commercial, produced by Sweet Mask, was a huge success as it increased the approval ratings for the Hero Association. Nevertheless, the number of applicants for the organization did not increase. As for their existing heroes, the higher-ups believed that they should monitor Metal Knight and Tatsumaki as both of them had recently showcased their incompetence.

Axel as seen in One Punch Man chapter 184 (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, the leader of the vigilante group "Hunters," Accel, was approached by Hero Association scout, Shizuka, to join their organization. Shizuka expressed how the S-class heroes were unreliable and the heroes at lower ranks were only adding to the number of injured heroes, which is why they needed to replenish their forces.

As part of this, the Hero Association was offering the Hunters an opportunity to work under them as a private corps, with several benefits and compensations. However, Accel refused the offer as he believed the Hero Association was corrupt based on how they used their funds to only protect the wealthy class, all while doubling heroes' work by having them work as security for A-city.

Raiden as seen in One Punch Man chapter 184 (Image via Shueisha)

At the same time, Super Sumo Yokozuna: Raiden was approached by another Hero Association scout to join the organization. However, he too refused the organization's offer as he revealed how he had a prior commitment.

Both Accel and Raiden revealed to the scouts how the Hero Association wasn't going to be around for long as a new hero organization was set to be launched. Alongside them, several sponsors and S-class heroes from the Hero Association decided to switch over to the other side. While Genos was also approached by the new organization, he is yet to decide on the same.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man chapter 184

Genos as seen in One Punch Man chapter 184 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 184 saw the start of the Neo Heroes Introduction Arc as Accel and Raiden revealed that a new hero organization was set to be launched soon.

While Genos had his doubts about the Hero Association and was approached by the new organization, he is yet to decide on the same. As evident from the chapter, it seems like his decision will be based on Saitama's decision.

