One Punch Man chapter 181 fuels Saitama x Tatsumaki ship like never before

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 181, fans' wishes have finally been granted as they witnessed a memorable moment between Tatsumaki and Saitama in the manga. While the same has already happened in the original webcomic, it's the first time the scene was depicted through Yusuke Murata's art.

The previous chapter saw Tatsumaki hurling Saitama around as both of them ended up in multiple cities, fending off trouble while they dealt with each other. During their fight, they happened to stop the Iron Fist gang and the Dragon-level monster Kenzan Rat.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 181: Tatsumaki wanted Saitama to pick her up

One Punch Man chapter 181 opened with Tatsumaki hurling Saitama around the city as she doubted that he liked her sister. However, given that they were deep in the city, Saitama stopped her, suggesting they return to the location near the Hero Association headquarters.

After a moment's thought, Tatsumaki agreed as she flew to Saitama and stood before her silently. After an awkward silence, Saitama pointed towards the direction he believed the headquarters was in and started heading towards it. This caused Tatsumaki to get embarrassed, and she grabbed hold of Saitama by his head and dragged him along the ground towards the HQ.

The scene from One Punch Man chapter 181 was confusing to several readers, and they wondered why Tatsumaki stood so close to Saitama that their feet touched. However, the truth is that she wanted Saitama to pick her up just the way he did while they flew out of the HQ. While it is difficult to say how she feels about Saitama, she does feel comfortable enough with him that she would want him to pick her up again.

That being said, there were several moments in One Punch Man chapter 181 when Tatsumaki was either impressed by Saitama's resilience or had her face flushed due to some of his actions. Thus, one cannot entirely reject the idea that Tatsumaki may have started to develop some likeliness towards Saitama.

Fans react to Tatsumaki and Saitama's scene

キャップ 🦇 @ConnorRK_ Opm 181 spoilers - I don’t ship it but it’s literally so cute that tatsumaki was waiting for saitama to grab her again to take her back to the hq Opm 181 spoilers - I don’t ship it but it’s literally so cute that tatsumaki was waiting for saitama to grab her again to take her back to the hq https://t.co/NsPL6Znzk0

While several fans were Saitama and Fubuki shippers, after reading One Punch Man chapter 181, they cannot deny that Tatsumaki and Saitama also make a cute pair. As per fans, both characters have similar-looking bored faces and are just as clueless when it comes to some matters.

Fans were left delighted by the scene as they could not stop thanking Mangaka Yusuke Murata for his execution, which built some strong tension between the two characters. In addition, the fact that Tatsumaki wanted Saitama to carry her back to the Hero Association Headquarters was too cute to handle for some of the shippers.

Bloosssoomm @DauntingDumDum @PridefuISin This ship is better than any shounen ship out there @PridefuISin This ship is better than any shounen ship out there

It is typically known for a couple to have a very contrasting sense of fashion. While women are generally overdressed, men are underdressed. A similar sense of fashion could be seen between Tatsumaki and Saitama as she wore heels, and Saitama wore crocs.

Fans also found Tatsumaki's face too cute when her face glowed up upon realizing that she could go all out against Saitama. It almost seems that they were meant to be, as Tatsumaki found a man who could withstand her strength.

