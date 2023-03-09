One Punch Man chapter 181: Tatsumaki continues her rampage, Blizzard group goes after Fubuki

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 181, fans got to see Tatsumaki continue her rampage as she dragged Saitama around the city. Readers even got to see a fan-favorite character return to the series, although their appearance was short-lived.

The previous chapter saw Tatsumaki wreaking havoc as she hurled Saitama through two cities, during which they happened to solve two conflicts. They defeated the Iron Fist gang and also flew through the head of Dragon-level monster Kenzan Rat, rescuing people without focusing much on the same.

One Punch Man chapter 181: Speed-o'-Sound Sonic returns

One Punch Man chapter 181, titled Scalp Friction, opened with Amai Mask looking surprised to see Saitama and Fubuki fighting in his city. As their fight was causing some major destruction, Saitama told Tatsumaki that they should head back to their original location.

Tatsumaki agreed to Saitama's proposal and stood in front of him. While it wasn't mentioned, it was pretty evident that Tatsumaki thought that Saitama would pick her up again like the last time. However, Saitama did not get the hint and headed towards what he believed was the direction to their original location. This triggered Tatsumaki as she dragged Saitama by his head towards the correct location.

Tatsumaki dragging Saitama in One Punch Man chapter 181 (Image via Shueisha)

At that moment, something chased after them. Tatsumaki was certain that it had to be a hero or villain, given their speed. And indeed, it was none other than Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, who upon spotting Saitama, wanted to kill him.

He threw his Exploding Shurikens towards Saitama when Tatsumaki used her esper powers to redirect the shurikens back at Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. While he was able to avoid them, one slip caused him to get blasted all over.

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as seen in One Punch Man chapter 181 (Image via Shueisha)

As Saitama and Tatsumaki reached their location, the former asked Tatsumaki to continue her rampage. She was worried about what would happen if she went all out. Saitama, on the other hand, wanted exactly that.

Back at the Hero Association building, several Blizzard group members decided to quit as Fubuki would never explain her decisions. While Eyelashes was sure that Fubuki had done so due to their incompetence, Lily did not want the rest to leave. Thus, Eyelashes decided to get stronger and rile up the Blizzard group members to follow him and go back to Fubuki.

Eyelashes as seen in One Punch Man chapter 181 (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, Fubuki reached Saitama and Tatsumaki's fight location, where her sister had gone overboard while using her strength. As Fubuki called out to her sister, Tatsumaki and Saitama flew away from the epicenter and headed towards the Hero condo.

King had come to play games with Saitama, which is when Saitama reached his location as well. As he was busy dealing with Tatsumaki, he could not play. When Tatsumaki reached their location, she used the wall as a jumpboard to redirect herself towards Saitama.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man chapter 181

One Punch Man chapter 181 saw Tatsumaki continuing her rampage as she wanted to test Saitama's strength. Given how she has only started to go all out, it might take some time before she calms down. Elsewhere, the Blizzard group members were heading towards Fubuki, but fans will have to wait to see if she will accept them again.

