One Punch Man chapter 184: Major spoilers to expect

Fans have been anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 184 ever since the previous chapter dropped over a week ago. While fans do prefer to refer to the original webcomic by ONE to find out what will happen in the upcoming chapters, the new characters and group introduced by mangaka Yusuke Murata make it difficult to predict future events.

The previous chapter saw Fubuki blackmailing Director McCoy to throw the Demon-level monsters' remains outside and publicize that Tatsumaki had defeated all of them, helping the image of both the Hero Association and Tatsumaki. Fubuki and Tatsumaki used the opportunity to get Psykos out of the Hero Association HQ.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and the original webcomic.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 184?

Heroes may choose to leave the Hero Association

Child Emperor as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

At the end of the previous chapter, S-class hero Child Emperor was seen discovering that the Hero Association was committing fraud. The Association had hidden its secrets that they had captured and stored Demon-level monsters within the headquarters by publicizing that the monsters had attacked the HQ and Tatsumaki had defeated them.

While this was Fubuki's plan to get Psykos out of Hero Association HQ, the fact that the Hero Association had hidden Demon-level monsters in the HQ and was planning to sell them itself was shocking enough for Child Emperor. Following this, he and some other heroes who are fed up with the organization might choose to leave it in One Punch Man chapter 184.

The Hero Association might try to hire some new heroes

Accel as seen in the One Punch Man webcomic (Image via ONE)

After the events surrounding Garou's assault, the Hero Association lost a lot of heroes. Thus, the association may send talent scouts to search for new heroes. As per the original webcomic, one talent scout is set to try and convince pedestrian hero Accel to join the Hero Association. However, he refused the offer as he did not like how the hero sector operated.

As per Accel, the Hero Association has a lot of resources and influence that they could use for the welfare of the people, however, the Hero Association has yet to accomplish anything major. Moreover, the association also treats its heroes like commodities and assets of the company, thus not giving them the respect they deserve.

Neo Heroes could be set up

Raiden as seen in the One Punch Man webcomic (Image via ONE)

While the chances of Neo Heroes being set up in the One Punch Man chapter 184 seem slim, there is a possibility that the idea of creating a new organization could come up in Accel's mind. Thus, he could meet up with another hero named Raiden in the next chapter as both of them are known for declining the Hero Association's request to join them.

Following that, Accel and Raiden could try and recruit heroes and associates into their new organization.

Apollo and Tsukuyomi could be in the limelight in One Punch Man chapter 184

Apollo as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Apollo and his colleague from Tsukuyomi group were last seen fleeing from the Hero Association HQ after Tatsumaki defeated them. Hence, One Punch Man chapter 184 could feature Apollo and Tsukuyomi and how they plan to deal with Fubuki and Tatsumaki after they managed to stop them from taking away Psykos.

