One Punch Man chapter 183: Fubuki sneaks out Psykos, Tatsumaki gets applauded

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 183, fans of the series got to witness the aftermath of the battle between Tatsumaki and Saitama. As the Hero Association HQ was destroyed and the demon-level monsters were killed, the entire scandal could have caused the Association a lot of trouble, if not for Fubuki's timely arrival with a solution.

The previous chapter saw Tatsumaki's fight with Saitama end after she exceeded her limit, causing her to faint. When she fainted, she started having flashbacks of Blast and Fubuki, which is when she woke up to Saitama, soon after which she acknowledged his strength. Meanwhile, Fubuki got back together with her Blizzard group.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga,

One Punch Man chapter 183: Fubuki strikes a deal with the Hero Association

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man chapter 183 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 183, titled Trade-Off, opened with Saitama getting back to his home, needing to purchase a new attire. At his house, he finds A-class heroes - Forte, Butterfly DX, and Chain'n'Toad - waiting for him. Immediately upon his arrival, Forte apologized for his earlier actions and tried to become his ally by offering his own clothes to him.

When the three heroes left the apartment, Butterfly DX was confused about how Forte changed his stance towards Saitama that quickly. Forte revealed how he saw Saitama fight, which made him aware of how exceedingly strong he was. Thus, Forte was planning to get Saitama on his side by not only taking care of him but also Black Sperm and Overgrown Rover.

Gearsper as seen in One Punch Man chapter 183 (Image via Shueisha)

Back at the Demon-Level Monster Containment Level, three A-class heroes - Stinger, Lightning Max, and Blue Fire - had arrived to investigate the incident, as the Blizzard group members revealed how all the monsters were defeated by one A-class hero.

Meanwhile, the Hero Association executives were unaware of who the Tsukuyomi were, which is when Gearsper informed them that the group was an urban legend among the esper circles. As per him, members of the Monster Association might have disguised themselves as the Tsukuyomi to get Psykos back in some kind of trade-off.

Fubuki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 183 (Image via Shueisha)

Moments later, Fubuki arrived to strike a deal with the Hero Association Director McCoy. She found out how, in contrast to his excuse of containing monsters for the development of a weapon, the Director was planning to trade the monsters outside the Association for a huge sum of money. McCoy instantly realized that Fubuki wanted something from him.

Fubuki revealed how she wanted the entire fiasco surrounding Tatsumaki to be covered up. She wanted the remains of the monsters to be transported outside the Association to make it seem like the A-city was attacked, and Tatsumaki fended off the monsters all by herself. This plan would not just save Tatsumaki's image, but also help people trust the Association.

Fubuki sneaking out Psykos in One Punch Man chapter 183 (Image via Shueisha)

McCoy agreed to the deal as Tatsumaki could later be seen bringing the monsters' remains to the surface. However, this was a ploy as one of the remains had Psykos concealed within it. Tatsumaki then used her powers to get her into her car as they drove away from the Association HQ.

Meanwhile, the entire incident, when broadcast, put some limelight on Tatsumaki as she was praised for defeating all the monsters by herself, which improved the Hero Association's image.

However, the HQ found out that Psykos had gone missing. Tatsumaki pretended to take responsibility and went on a search for the esper. Elsewhere, Child Emperor found out that the entire incident was full of cover-ups.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man chapter 183

Tatsumaki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 183 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 183 saw Fubuki strike a deal with McCoy. While on the surface it seemed like a ploy to get Tatsumaki in people's good books, it was actually part of the esper sisters' plan to get Psykos out of the Association to possibly help them against the Tsukuyomi group.

Thus, fans can expect the future plot to focus a lot on the esper group.

Poll : 0 votes