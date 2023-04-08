One Punch Man creator confirms Chapter 183 release date following hiatus

After a fortnight-long wait following the release of One Punch Man chapter 182, mangaka Yusuke Murata has finally revealed the release date for the upcoming chapter through his Twitter account. As per his tweet, One Punch Man chapter 183 is set to be released on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The previous chapter saw the fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki come to an end after the S-class hero fainted due to overusing her esper powers. Upon waking up, Tatsumaki was confronted by her sister Fubuki, as she abandoned her Blizzard group. However, the members were unwilling to let go of Fubuki, so upon Saitama's request, Tatsumaki decided to let the matter rest.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and the original webcomic.

Tsukuyomi may appear in One Punch Man chapter 183

Release date and time, where to read

As per Yusuke Murata's tweet, One Punch Man chapter 183 will be released on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming chapter 183 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Wednesday, April 19

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, April 19

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, April 19

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, April 19

Central European Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, April 19

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, April 19

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Wednesday, April 19

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Thursday, April 20

The manga chapter will be released on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump; however, it will be in Japanese. Hence, fans who want to read the manga in English may have to wait a few hours for the unofficial translated versions to be released online.

Fans can also read the manga officially in English, however, they may have to wait a week for the same to be released on VIZ Media's official website and Shonen Jump app.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 183?

Due to the introduction of the Tsukuyomi group, it is very difficult to predict what will happen in One Punch Man chapter 183.

In the original webcomic, the encounter between Tatsumaki and Fubuki was far different than what was shown in chapter 182. However, considering the fact that one of Blizzard group members has something to communicate to Fubuki, it seems like something has happened in their HQ.

