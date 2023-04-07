One Punch Man chapter 183: Expected release date and time, countdown, and more

One Punch Man manga is currently on a hiatus since Yusuke Murata, the mangaka, is working on compiling the chapters for the 23rd volume. The manga goes on such breaks periodically for this reason. So, fans can expect One Punch Man chapter 183 to be released on April 20, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Chapter 182 of the series concluded the Psychic Sisters arc, as the fight between Tatsumaki and Saitama concluded. Assuming Murata sensei faithfully adapts the webcomic series, the upcoming chapter could begin with the Neo Heroes Introduction arc.

This arc will introduce an entirely new organization and a few characters. Let us look at where to read the upcoming chapter and understand what Murata sensei could cover in One Punch Man chapter 183.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga as well as the One Punch Man webcomic.

One Punch Man chapter 183 will most likely be released on April 20

Mangaka Yusuke Murata's tweet translated via Google (Screenshot via Twitter)

On March 27, 2023, Yusuke Murata uploaded a tweet stating that the manga would be going on a hiatus until April 20, 2023, which is when fans can expect chapter 183 to be released. It is unlikely that the time will change since most articles have been released at 12 am JST. Fans can read the latest chapters on Tonari No Young Jump and Viz.

There are a couple of reasons why we believe it will be released on the date mentioned above. The mangaka had uploaded another tweet, stating that he was scheduled to finish the remaining chunk of the compilation work.

Assuming that the mangaka was on track, that would leave him with about 15 days, which is the average time for Murata sensei to upload a new chapter.

Mangaka Yusuke Murata gave an update on his work on April 5, 2023 (Screenshot via Twitter)

What to expect in One Punch Man chapter 183?

Signs point towards the series entering a new story arc - Neo Heroes Introduction arc. Assuming Murata sensei adapts the webcomic without altering many details, the upcoming chapter will introduce a new organization called Hunters, or Neo Hunters.

The chapter will emphasize how the Hero Association is struggling to maintain peace and order. Not only are they struggling with manpower, but they’re also struggling financially.

Accel, the leader of Hunters in One Punch Man (Image via ONE)

The Hero Association was paid off by Tsukuyomi in exchange for Psykos. Their lack of funds is also why they built a safe haven for citizens and auctioned it to the highest bidding buyers.

Naturally, the Hunters witnessed the Hero Association’s moral compass being skewed. They had a rather bold claim stating that the world would witness the downfall of the Hero Association, and they would eventually be replaced. Accel, the founder and leader of Neo Hunters, would be approached by a member of the Hero Association.

A hero that was approached by Hero Association reveals the Hunters' plan (Image via ONE)

His team would be offered medical support and armory, and Accel would be made an S-class hero. However, he not only refuses the offer but also issues a fair warning to the Hero Association representative. The upcoming chapter should emphasize the things that are happening behind the scenes. Neo Hunters are now approaching sponsors offering money to the Hero Association.

Even heroes from the Hero Association are looking to join the new vigilante group. This could spell trouble for the organization and cause an internal war. How will the heroes react in this extremely sensitive situation?

Stay tuned for more One Punch Man manga and anime updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes