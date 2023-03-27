One Punch Man chapter 183: Major spoilers to expect

The latest chapter of the One Punch Man series seems to have concluded the intense fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki. The previous chapter had the perfect mixture of high-octane action and humor since the interaction between the two characters mentioned above gave rise to funny reactions from those around them.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming chapter. With the introduction of a new character in the series, fans believe that the upcoming chapters might throw some light on the mysterious psychic organization, Tsukuyomi. Luckily, the webcomic chapters can provide information regarding the upcoming chapter.

Disclaimer: This article has spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and the webcomic chapters.

One Punch Man chapter 183: What can fans expect in the upcoming chapter?

Saitama and Tatsumaki in chapter 182 of the series (Image via Yusuke Murata/Shueisha)

While a good chunk of the fanbase expects the upcoming chapter to explore Tsukuyomi, the evil research organization, One Punch Man chapter 183 will introduce a different organization.

The manga will slowly transition into the Neo Heroes Introduction arc. If Murata sensei adapts chapter 106 without changing much, fans can expect a new character named Accel to be introduced in the series.

In the upcoming chapter, a representative of the Hero Association will schedule a meeting with a person named Accel. He is the leader of a vigilante group called Hunters, which is gathering strong heroes who wish to help humanity without having to represent the Hero Association.

The association is facing a massive issue concerning funds. Hence, the organization built a shelter filled with A-class heroes for the rich willing to pay a huge sum for their protection.

Accel refuses the offer in chapter 106 of One Punch Man webcomic (Image via ONE)

The vigilante group, the Hunters, finds the Hero Association repulsive for the lack of morality displayed. They believe the association is failing and the Hunters will eventually replace them.

The Hero Association representative offers Accel the position of an S-class hero. This offer also came with medical and armory support. However, the Hunter leader refuses the offer and asks the representative to find a new job, implying the downfall of the Hero Association.

In the subsequent panel of the webcomic chapter, another character is introduced. Super Sumo Yokozuna Raiden is a powerful Sumo Wrestler who, too, was approached by the Hero Association. Like Accel, he refused the offer and expressed his confidence in the Hunters.

Raiden explains how Hunters could rise to the top in chapter 106 of One Punch Man webcomic (Image via ONE)

The character also revealed an important piece of information that hints at the possibility of the rise of Hunters in One Punch Man. Raiden stated that the existing Hero Association sponsors plan to invest their money in the new hero organization. S-class heroes have also been approached behind closed doors.

The concluding panel of this chapter features Genos in Dr. Kuseno’s lab. It is clear that Hunters have approached him, and the cyborg has stated his distrust towards the Hero Association. Genos has doubts about how the organization functions and certain heroes, including Dr. Bofoi.

Genos was approached by Hunters (Image via ONE)

Genos is aware that Dr. Bofoi does things of his own free will, and the organization isn’t in a position to control him. With these doubts in mind, there is a high chance that Genos could accept the offer. However, we will have to wait for the upcoming chapter for official confirmation.

