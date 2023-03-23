One Punch Man chapter 182: Tatsumaki vs Saitama ends, the Blizzard group is back

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 182, fans got to see Tatsumaki listen to Saitama, given how strong he was to her in comparison. There were similarities between him and Blast, which Tatsumaki could not ignore. Thus, she agreed to let the Blizzard group serve Fubuki upon Saitama's request.

The previous chapter saw Tatsumaki dragging Saitama back to their original location, during which Speed-o'-Sonic Sound attacked them. However, Tatsumaki took him out instantly, following which they reached their location. That's when Saitama asked Tatsumaki to go all out while using her esper powers.

One Punch Man chapter 182: Tatsumaki has flashbacks of Fubuki's awakening

Saitama and Forte as seen in One Punch Man chapter 182 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 182, titled Unascertained, opened with the Hero Association dealing with the tremors that were occurring all across A-city. As the tremors started to get bigger, Forte, who was in the hospital, decided to deal with the problem if monsters were causing it.

Upon opening the window, he saw Saitama crashing into the hospital building. Saitama asked Forte about his injuries and advised him to stay in bed for a while before flying away. Forte was shocked by the level of destruction outside so he decided to postpone his rematch with Saitama for some time later.

Tatsumaki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 182 (Image via Shueisha)

The Blizzard group reached the fight's location as they were shocked by the level of destruction caused by Tatsumaki letting loose her powers. That's when one of the members looked into their watch to find something shocking.

However, the focus then shifts to the fight as Tatsumaki can be seen panting while she fights Saitama. She was the one who was supposed to test Saitama, but she ended up miscalculating her output limits.

Up until now, Blast was the only hero able to challenge Tatsumaki outside a life-or-death battle against a villain, but Saitama was different.

Young Fubuki and Tatsumaki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 182 (Image via Shueisha)

Tatsumaki then tried to trap Saitama by twisting the ground on him, however, he got out effortlessly and unharmed. Saitama could see how Tatsumaki had started staggering and asked her not to push herself. Tatsumaki found this to be insulting as she wanted to blast him out to space using her esper powers. Instead, she was only able to levitate him above the ground.

Trying to keep fighting Saitama, Tatsumaki happened to faint away, as she remembered her time with Blast. He had asked her to protect her family, following which she tried to rescue Fubuki from the Tsukuyomi.

However, as Fubuki witnessed Tatsumaki fight the group, she was scared of her older sister, which inadvertently triggered her esper powers.

Saitama and Tatsumaki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 182 (Image via Shueisha)

Tatsumaki tried to get some answers from Blast, but he was nowhere around. That's when she woke up to Saitama in front of her. Saitama praised Tatsumaki for honing such strong powers.

He asked Tatsumaki to live a life that befits her, however, if she wanted to rampage, she must make sure not to break other people's stuff. He patted her on her head and was on his way when Fubuki arrived.

Fubuki, upon listening to Tatsumaki's advice, had disbanded the Blizzard group, but they had followed her to Tatsumaki's location. Tatsumaki was about to attack her again when Fubuki took that role. Fubuki asked her friends how they were meaning to fight Tatsumaki when they weren't even strong enough to defeat her.

Fubuki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 182 (Image via Shueisha)

That's when Saitama requested Tatsumaki to let the Blizzard group be with Fubuki. While they are currently weak, there was no saying how strong they would get in the future. Upon hearing his request, Tatsumaki stopped Fubuki and let the Blizzard group serve their leader again.

Before the chapter ended, Tatsumaki threatened the Blizzard group again and informed Saitama that she could take another surprise test in the future. Saitama wanted nothing to do with it.

Fubuki and the Blizzard group wondered how Saitama managed to convince Tatsumaki, when the Blizzard group member, who had seen something shocking earlier, reported it to Fubuki.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man chapter 182

Tatsumaki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 182 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 182 saw the fight between Tatsumaki and Saitama end after Tatsumaki ended up exceeding her output limits. The chapter even saw Tatsumaki accepting Saitama's request, meaning that she must have started respecting Saitama due to her strength. This could mean that fans can probably see the two heroes team up in the future.

