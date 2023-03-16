One Punch Man chapter 182: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

The release of One Punch Man chapter 182 is highly anticipated among fans after events in the previous chapter left them stunned. While the series' Mangaka, Yusuke Murata, publishes his chapters following a bi-weekly pattern, the release date for the upcoming chapter is yet to be confirmed.

The previous chapter saw Tatsumaki dragging Saitama back to the location near A-City where their battle got elevated to an even higher level. In the meantime, the Blizzard group decided to go after Fubuki, who herself was trying to reach Tatsumaki and Saitama's location.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and webcomic.

Tatsumaki may discontinue her fight in One Punch Man chapter 182

Expected release date and time, where to read

Tatsumaki as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

If Yusuke Murata were to follow his bi-weekly release pattern, One Punch Man chapter 182 can be expected to be released on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12 am JST.

While the release date for the upcoming chapter is yet to be confirmed, the Mangaka usually releases the chapters on Thursdays at 12 am JST, which has led fans to expect the new chapter to drop on the aforementioned date.

International fans can also access the manga at the same time. However, one may have to wait a week for the official English translations of the chapter to be out on Viz Media's official website.

Fans can read One Punch Man chapter 182 on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website and later on Viz Media's official website, which is expected to be released on March 30, 2023.

Tatsumaki dragging Saitama in One Punch Man chapter 181 (Image via Shueisha)

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 182?

As per the original webcomic by ONE, One Punch Man chapter 182 could feature Tatsumaki ending her fight with Saitama as she might have exerted herself too much while fighting Saitama.

Moreover, this will cause her to reopen her old wounds, forcing her to stop fighting. In the webcomic, Tatsumaki stopped the fight by dropping Saitama into a crevasse on the ground before sealing it up again.

Tatsumaki dragging Saitama in One Punch Man chapter 180 (Image via Shueisha)

The chapter could also see the Blizzard group members reach Fubuki's location to help her fight Tatsumaki. However, it is yet to be seen if Fubuki will take advantage of her sister's weakness or make sure that she is patched up.

Meanwhile, One Punch Man chapter 182 could also shed some light on the new Tsukuyomi group and their connection to God. They were previously seen fleeing from A-City.

Recap of One Punch Man chapter 181

Tatsumaki and Saitama as seen in One Punch Man chapter 181 (Image via Twitter/@matteme23)

One Punch Man chapter 181, titled Scalp Fiction, saw Tatsumaki drag Saitama back to their original location near A-city. During their commute, Speed-o'-Sonic Sound ran after them to fight Saitama. However, Tatsumaki used her ability to send back his shurikens to him, which happened to explode on him.

Upon reaching the location, Saitama asked Tatsumaki to go all out against him, following which Tatsumaki formed a huge tornado on the open field. When Fubuki reached their location, Saitama and Tatsumaki happened to fly into the A-city. Meanwhile, the Blizzard group decided to go after Fubuki to convince her not to leave them.

