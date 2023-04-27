One Punch Man chapter 184: Tentative release date, what to expect, and more

The release of One Punch Man chapter 184 is highly anticipated among fans after events in the previous chapter left them wanting more. While the manga creator Yusuke Murata publishes chapters bi-weekly, the release date for the upcoming chapter is yet to be confirmed.

The previous chapter saw the Hero Association trying to identify what was the cause behind the deaths of the Demon-level monsters. That's when Fubuki blackmailed Director McCoy into portraying that Tatsumaki defeated the monsters. Using the events, she managed to get Psykos out of the Hero Association HQ.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and webcomic.

The Hero Association may try to hire a new S-class hero in One Punch Man chapter 184

Expected release date, time, and where to read

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

If Yusuke Murata were to follow his bi-weekly release pattern, One Punch Man chapter 184 can be expected to be released on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Tatsumaki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 183 (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read One Punch Man chapter 184 on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website in Japanese. International fans can also access the same, however, they will have to wait a week for the official English translation of the chapter to release on Viz Media's official website.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 184?

One Punch Man chapter 184 will most likely see the Hero Association try to hire a new hero who could be part of their S-class ranks after the loss of several heroes during Barou's assault. Moreover, even Bang retired from being a hero, opening up a brand-new spot within the S-class heroes.

Tsukuyomi as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)

The chapter could also focus on Fubuki and Psykos after the B-class hero managed to get Psykos away from the Hero Association HQ. She wasn't able to accomplish this task on her own. She took some help from her sister Tatsumaki, meaning that she could also appear in the upcoming chapter.

Meanwhile, there is also the possibility that One Punch Man chapter 184 could focus on the Tsukuyomi group after its members fled from the Hero Association HQ. Thus, there is a good chance that the upcoming chapter may focus on Apollo.

Recap of One Punch Man chapter 183

Fubuki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 183 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 183, titled Trade-Off, featured Saitama return to his home as he saw Forte, Butterfly DX, and Chain'n'Toad at his house. However, their attitude completely changed towards Saitama after Forte saw him fight.

Elsewhere, Fubuki blackmailed Director McCoy to get the news out that all the destruction that was caused was because Tatsumaki was fighting the Demon-level monsters. This helped clear the names of both Tatsumaki and the Hero Association.

However, the real reason behind the deal was to get Psykos out of the Hero Association HQ. Elsewhere, Child Emperor discovered that what the media was portraying as a rescue by Tatsumaki was a hoax.

