One Punch Man chapter 174: Sweet Mask sees Saitama in a new light, Fubuki prepares for an encounter

One Punch Man chapter 174 is out as the Psychic Sisters arc is finally set to begin. Mangaka Yusuke Murata has been religiously adapting ONE's One Punch Man webcomic since 2012. As predicted, the recent chapter followed up with Sweet Mask and Saitama as they started a new phase in their lives.

The previous chapter saw Metal Knight learning about Saitama's strength as he looked back into the CCTV footage. The chapter also gave the fans a flashback of a Hero Association meeting that took place some time ago. Genos was shown telling other heroes about Saitama's strength and his battle with Garou.

Saitama meets his new neighbors in One Punch Man chapter 174

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks One Punch Man Latest Chapter Illustration One Punch Man Latest Chapter Illustration https://t.co/YRGLYBxM5V

One Punch Man chapter 174, titled Beauty, started with Fubuki heading to a certain location with her entire Blizzard Group armed. While the chapter didn't disclose the location, Fubuki revealed that she was going to meet someone, but there was a chance that things could get violent.

Elsewhere in the Talent Agency Handsome Castle in R City, Sweet Mask was reviewing a new Hero Idol group called Bubbly Boys. The group had seven members, out of which two had become C-Class heroes. However, Sweet Mask wasn't impressed with them and calls them fakes of him.

Sweet Mask as seen in One Punch Man chapter 174 (Image via Yusuke Murata)

Sweet Mask has now finally seen the CCTV footage of Saitama showing his overwhelming strength against the security robots, which is how he has started seeing the Caped Baldy in a new light.

The Bubbly Boys, who were left offended by Sweet Mask's words, started to retort, claiming that Sweet Mask could be the real fake, given how he could not decide between being a hero or a pop idol. Sweet Mask tried to explain the trials and tribulations a hero faces, which is when the Bubbly Boys were ready to fight Sweet Mask to prove how strong they were as a group.

However, Sweet Mask increased his strength, sending shivers down the group members' spines, claiming that they didn't possess the beauty of overwhelming strength.

Chain-Toad, Butterfly DX, and Forte in Saitama's new apartment (Image via Yusuke Murata)

Meanwhile, Saitama welcomed the heroes who had approached his door into his new room, giving the three cups of tea. Given how he had no idea who the three heroes were, his words sounded a bit disrespectful to Forte, who tried to assert dominance against him.

Butterfly DX revealed how Chain-Toad was a good martial artist but was too plain as a hero, so he started wearing a mask to become more popular. Saitama found the idea of wearing a mask to become popular lame.

The caped baldy was unaware of Butterfly DX, which is when the latter revealed his costume. However, Saitama had never seen him and passed a comment about his hairy body.

Forte as seen in One Punch Man chapter 174 (Image via Yusuke Murata)

Lastly, Forte revealed his fighting style, where he would fight to the rhythm of the music he was listening to. Saitama found his fighting style to be pointless, which offended Forte, and he challenged the former to come and fight him outside.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man chapter 174

One Punch Man chapter 174 saw the caped baldy meeting his new neighbors. However, Saitama, who was unaware of his neighbors' identities, happened to offend them. This caused Forte to challenge him to a fight outside. Thus, the next chapter will continue from where chapter 174 finished, i.e., the fight between Saitama and Forte.

Fubuki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 174 (Image via Yusuke Murata)

The upcoming chapter could also follow up with Fubuki, who was traveling somewhere with the entire Blizzard group. However, before she goes to meet that certain someone, she could arrive at the Hero Association Apartments to pick up Saitama to join her.

Poll : 0 votes