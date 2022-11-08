One Punch Man Chapter 174: Expected release date and time, what to expect, rumors and more

Following the release of chapter 173, fans of the manga series are now looking forward to the release of One Punch Man chapter 174, wherein we might see Saitama getting acquainted with his new apartment complex.

As One Punch Man manga does not follow a set release pattern, it is difficult to say exactly when the next chapter will be released. However, given that mangaka Yusuke Murata is known to tweet updates about his work on Twitter and release his chapters on Thursdays, we can attempt to predict the release date of One Punch Man chapter 174.

Alongside the tentative release date, this article will also explain what to expect in the upcoming chapter, as referenced by the original webcomic by ONE.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man webcomic.

One Punch Man chapter 174 may follow Yusuke Murata's release pattern

Dr. Bofoi as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Yusuke Murata)

One Punch Man chapter 174 can be expected to be released on either November 10, 2022, or November 17, 2022. Around a week ago, manga author Yusuke Murata tweeted about how he was done with the sketches for chapter 174. The tweet came out even before the release of chapter 173, meaning that the manga author is working well ahead of time.

This means that if all goes well, considering Yusuke Murata's Thursday release pattern, fans can expect One Punch Man chapter 174 to be released on November 10, 2022, at 12 am JST. Simultaneously, the chapter will also be made available in other countries, but the timing for the same will change according to the different time zones.

Genos as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Yusuke Murata)

The translated versions of the same can be expected a few hours after the chapter's official release. However, if one wants to read Viz Media's official translations, one might have to wait for a long time, given that the catalog hasn't been updated for over a month. Hence, fans can expect significant delays for the official English-translated version of the chapter to be released.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 174?

Amai Mask as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Yusuke Murata)

As seen in the webcomic, now that Amai Mask has come to know of Saitama's strength, he will consider him to be the ideal hero. Mask will be seen at Handsome Castle reviewing a new pop idol group, Soda Pop Boys, which he will shut down, claiming that the members are merely cheap copies of himself.

Later, fans will be able to see Saitama get acquainted with his new neighbors at the Hero Association Apartment Complex. The Apartment Complex is a residential complex for all heroes in A-Class and S-Class.

His A-Class hero neighbors will try to heckle him, but given Saitama's personality, he will be left unfazed by their words. Instead, he will end up enraging Forte, who will challenge Saitama to a fight outside. The loser in the battle will have to keep Black Sperm and Overgrown Rover.

The Psychic Sisters - Tatsumaki and Fubuki (Image via Reddit/u/Ackerman_-Levi)

This is when Fubuki will make her appearance, as one of her cars hits Forte.

She has come to take Saitama along with herself to see Psykos. Fubuki wants to know about her "Third Eye" ability. However, they have little to no time, given how her sister Tatsumaki may soon arrive at the location wanting to hunt down Psykos and kill her.

Poll : 0 votes