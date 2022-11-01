One Punch Man mangaka confirms new release date for Chapter 173

Keeping up with his pattern of releasing new chapters on Thursdays, One Punch Man manga author Yusuke Murata has confirmed that chapter 173 will be released on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 12 am JST, after nearly two weeks.

The tweet by Yusuke Murata even announced the release date for volume 27 of One Punch Man manga, which is set to be released on Friday, November 4. The front and back covers for the same were unveiled about a week ago.

One Punch Man manga author announces chapter 173 release date

Screenshot of the tweet by Yusuke Murata (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

One Punch Man manga author Yusuke Murata revealed through his Twitter account that the Tonajan version of One Punch Man chapter 173 is set to be released on Thursday, November 3.

Compared to the previous chapters, which took about a month to release, chapter 173 will be released only about two weeks after chapter 172.

Along with the release date for chapter 127, the mangaka also revealed the release date for the series' volume 27 to be Friday, November 4.

The volume's front cover features Saitama, Genos, Tatsumaki, King, and Fubuki on a car ride as they seem to be chilling together. However, the events that the manga volume will cover are far from what is depicted on the front cover.

The back cover features Saitama panicking as he carries Manako over his head as Flashy Flash runs next to him on a railway track. Meanwhile, King and a civilian boy are seen terrified while looking at something.

What to expect in One Punch Man chapter 173?

King and Saitama as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

The previous chapter of the manga saw Saitama move to the Hero Association Apartment Complex. Here, he will most likely meet his new neighbors, who had already attempted to heckle him. However, they failed after King showed up at Saitama's door.

In the meantime, Saitama had managed to destroy the Defense System laid down by the Hero Association. While Saitama and King were able to convince everyone that the robots got damaged all by themselves, the Hero Association is bound to have some surveillance footage. Thus, another one of the heroes could learn about the extent of Caped Baldy's strength.

Tatsumaki and Fubuki as seen in the manga (Image via Yusuke Murata)

Meanwhile, given how the next arc of the series is, the Psychic Sister Arc, chapter 173 of the series may also feature Fubuki or Tatsumaki.

