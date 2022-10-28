One Punch Man Chapter 173: Expected Release Date and Time, what to expect, rumors and more

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 172, fans of the series look forward to the release of chapter 173, which could be the beginning of the Psychic Sisters arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the webcomic.

As One Punch Man manga does not follow a weekly or monthly release pattern, it is difficult to say exactly when the next chapter will be released. However, given that manga author Yusuke Murata is known to put out the chapters on Thursdays, we can attempt to predict the release date for One Punch Man chapter 173.

With the expected release date, this article will also explain what to expect in the upcoming chapter, as referenced by the original webcomic by ONE.

One Punch Man chapter 173 may follow the previous release pattern

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man chapter 172 (Image via Yusuke Murata)

One Punch Man chapter 173 can be expected to be released on either November 17, 2022, or November 24, 2022. If we look at the release dates for the most recent chapters, one can notice how they are released around a month after the previous chapter's release. Thus, considering how manga author Yusuke Murata releases the chapters on Thursdays, the chapter could either be released on November 17 or November 24 at 12 am JST.

Translations for the same can be expected online a few hours after the chapter's official release. As for Viz Media's official translations, even chapter 172's version has not been uploaded to their official website. So fans can expect significant delays for the official English-translated version of the chapter to be released.

What to expect in One Punch Man chapter 173?

Psychic Sisters - Tatsumaki and Fubuki (Image via Shueisha)

Given how Yusuke Murata has faithfully followed ONE's original webcomic without making any major changes, fans can expect One Punch Man chapter 173 to adhere to the same.

In the upcoming chapter, fans will be able to see Sweet Mast in a new light as he has become a fan of Saitama. Meanwhile, Metal Knight will find out about Saitama's strength and how it was stronger or at par with the S-Class heroes.

In the meantime, we could see Saitama fighting with his new neighbors. The loser of this battle would have to keep Black Sperm and Overgrown Rover. This is when fans could see Fubuki coming to pick up Saitama in a bid to interrogate Psykos about her "Third Eye" ability. However, Tatsumaki may have already started to make her move.

What happened last time?

Defense System at the Apartment Complex (Image via Yusuke Murata)

One Punch Man chapter 172, titled New Home, will have Saitama walk to his new home at The Hero Association HQ's Hero Apartment Complex. Following him are Black Sperm and Overgrown Rover, as the former attempts to convince Saitama to let them stay with him.

In the meantime, the Hero Association was introducing their new apartments to wealthy people as they advertised the apartments as a safe place to stay, considering the heroes who would reside at the apartments and its new defense system.

At the same time, Saitama, who reaches the apartment complex, is attacked by the Defense System, which detects Black Sperm and Overgrown Rover as monsters. However, as expected, Saitama takes them out instantly. As Hero Association members came out questioning who destroyed their multi-billion-dollar defense system, King came to Saitama's aid to lie that it exploded on its own.

This was when it was revealed that Saitama had ranked up to A-Class Rank 39.

