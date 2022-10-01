One Punch Man Chapter 172: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

After seven years, the One Punch Man manga has finally concluded the Monsters Association arc. Fans are now excited for the new Psychic Sisters arc, which will have a ton of events to look forward to. Based on chapter 171, it can also be said that Murata sensei is doing a good job of faithfully adapting the webcomic that was created by ONE sensei.

Ardent fans of One Punch Man are aware of the fact that Murata sensei provides daily updates on Twitter about his latest ventures, and that often includes the progress of the manga as well.

As per his latest update, fans can expect Chapter 172 to be released in about two weeks’ time. Here, we take a look at the release date as well as what can be expected in the upcoming chapter of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

When will One Punch Man chapter 172 be released?

According to the tweet uploaded by the mangaka, One Punch Man Chapter 172 will be released on October 20, 2022. The original version of the chapter is uploaded at 12 midnight JST. Those who require translations will have to wait for a couple of hours longer for the English version of the chapter to be released.

Fans can monitor the r/OnePunchMan subreddit for spoilers, which are usually uploaded one day before the chapter is released.

What to expect in chapter 172 of One Punch Man?

In the upcoming chapter of One Punch Man, fans can expect the focus to return to Saitama once again. Fubuki will be accompanied by an envoy as she will be en route to where Psykos is being held captive. Readers can also expect a few hilarious interactions between Black Sperm and Saitama since the former will pester the Caped Baldy to allow it to stay with him.

Black Sperm approached Saitama (Image via Murata/ONE, Shueisha)

Upon reaching Saitama's house, the security system installed by Dr. Bofoi gets triggered since it detects Rover and Black Sperm.

Not knowing why it was triggered, Saitama focuses on destroying the entire thing. When the staff of the Heroes Association question Saitama’s actions, he responds by lying to them, stating that those robots exploded on their own.

King backs Saitama and ensures that he doesn’t get into trouble. Dr. Bofoi reviews the footage and decides to keep an eye on Saitama.

One Punch Man chapter 171 recap

King shocked the A-class heroes (Image via Murata/ONE, Shueisha)

The chapter began with three A-class heroes standing outside Saitama’s house. Their aim was to intimidate the new hero who was living close to them. However, upon ringing the doorbell and screaming at the occupant for refusing to open the door, they were quite shocked to see the person who came out of the house.

King came through that door since he wanted to visit Saitama in his new house. The A-class heroes were taken aback, and got scared when they saw the S-class hero casually stepping out of their new neighbor’s house.

Air attempted to provoke Pig God (Image via Murata/ONE, Shueisha)

Meanwhile, a staff member from the Heroes Association and Air, another A-class hero, were dispatched to search for and bring back the S-class hero, Pig God. Fans were surprised to see that Black Sperm was one of the few monsters that survived the fight that took place in the previous chapters.

Air provoked Pig God because he refused to come back to the organization. However, their attention was diverted to another monster that was present there. Evil Natural Water injured Air quite badly, and Pig God was quick in reacting as he consumed it.

Pig God consumed Evil Natural Water (Image via Yusuke Murata/Shueisha)

Now Black Sperm realized that Overgrown Rover was also one of the survivors. He identified the protagonist of One Punch Man as the man who was able to beat Awakened Garou in one punch.

His perception was that he would kill Rover immediately, but he picked it up and called it a cute dog. Seeing how the Caped Baldy didn’t fight unless provoked, Black Sperm decided to risk everything and approached Saitama in the most non-threatening manner possible. The upcoming chapter will witness more of their interactions.

One Punch Man chapter 172 releases on October 20.

