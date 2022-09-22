One Punch Man Chapter 171: Black Sperm and Overgrown Rover survive, New A-class hero introduced, and Pig God consumes Evil Natural Water

The much-awaited chapter 171 of One Punch Man is finally here, and fans are excited for the manga's return after a brief one-month hiatus. Yusuke Murata has done a brilliant job with the art style, and the consistency hasn't dropped. This chapter didn't pack much action compared to previous ones from the Monsters Association arc. However, there were plenty of instances that fans could enjoy while reading this chapter.

This article will summarize the chapter and mention some critical moments in the manga. In addition to that, it will also explore what fans can expect in the upcoming chapter of the Psychic Sisters arc of One Punch Man.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Punch Man manga. The last section of the article contains spoilers from the webcomic.

One Punch Man Chapter 171 detailed breakdown

A-class heroes pay a visit to their neighbor

Now that Saitama has been provided accommodation, the A-class heroes who were his neighbors decided to visit the Caped Baldy. They intended to intimidate Saitama to throw their weight around for being A-class heroes. While they tried to yell at the occupant for not opening the door on time, they were shocked to see the person who answered the door. It was none other than King, the strongest man in the world and one of the most powerful S-class heroes in the Heroes Association.

King scares the A-class heroes (Image via Yusuke Murata, One Punch Man, Shueisha)

Survivors from the Monsters Association

Pig God from chapter 171 (Image via Yusuke Murata/Shueisha)

The scene soon transitioned to Z-city, where Pig God was going through the rubble caused by the destruction during the fight. The Heroes Association deployed an A-class hero named Air to bring back Pig God in case the S-class hero wouldn't them. Air engaged with the target and attempted to provoke the S-class hero. However, Air realized that there was a monster in their presence and shot his boomerang.

A-class hero, Air (Image via Yusuke Murata/Shueisha)

To his surprise, Evil Natural Water severely wounded him, and Pig God immediately ate the monster. While Evil Natural Water shot streams of water through Pig God, the S-class hero was fine and asked the staff of Heroes Association to take Air to the nearest hospital. We see Black Sperm sighing in relief since Pig God didn't catch him.

Pig God consumes Evil Natural Water (Image via Yusuke Murata/Shueisha)

The Caped Baldy meets Overgrown Rover

The protagonist of One Punch Man ended up coming across Overgrown Rover. When Black Sperm saw Saitama, he realized that it was the same person that defeated Awakened Garou with just one punch. Black Sperm was afraid of what Saitama would do to Overgrown Rover.

Saitama holds Overgrown Rover (Image via Yusuke Murata/Shueisha)

However, the monster was surprised that the Caped Baldy didn't harm him. He realized he needed to risk everything to find a place to live and recuperate since he was pretty weak. With that stream of thought, Black Sperm approached Saitama in a goofy non-threatening way, while the Caped Baldy had his usual confused expression.

Black Sperm approaches Saitama (Image via Yusuke Murata/Shueisha)

What to expect in the upcoming chapter of One Punch Man

The upcoming chapter will be focusing on Saitama again. Fubuki will appear as she is accompanied by a convoy while meeting Psykos. The next chapter will show how Black Sperm continues to persuade the Caped Baldy into letting the monster stay with him in the house. There might be an incident where Saitama destroys the security system, which detects two monsters- Overgrown Rover and Black Sperm. This will catch Dr. Bofoi's attention and could end with a cliffhanger.

