What to expect from One Punch Man Chapter 171

With chapter 171’s release being just around the corner, One Punch Man fans are eager to know how the plot will proceed from here on. The previous chapter ended the Monsters Association arc, which went on for about seven years, and turned out to be a rollercoaster of a ride. However, things will change from the next chapter as the series will be entering a new saga and a story arc.

This will be true assuming that Murata sensei will continue adapting from the webcomic without adding any filler chapters. Since the source material is available to the fanbase, we can predict the upcoming events in chapter 171 with considerable accuracy.

It is important to note that Murata sensei has already announced the release date for chapter 171, which will be released on September 22, 2022. Let’s take a look at what fans can expect in the upcoming chapter of One Punch Man, based on the events that take place in the webcomic.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Punch Man webcomic.

What to expect in One Punch Man Chapter 171?

1) A-class heroes visit Saitama, and Black Sperm survives

Based on what was shown in the webcomic series, three heroes waited to pay Saitama a visit. Usually, heroes do this in an attempt to intimidate someone when their class changes.

Owing to his efforts during the previous fight, the Caped Baldy was promoted to A-class. These heroes yelled and asked him to come outside his house. However, the heroes were shocked to see that King, an S-class hero, had come out and told them that their timing was bad.

Black Sperm accompanies Saitama (Image via ONE)

The only monsters who survived that onslaught were Overgrown Rover and Black Sperm. The monster was looking for a place to hide since it was weak. At that time, Saitama appeared and he continued digging through the rubble to find his lost belongings when his house was destroyed.

Black Sperm realized that he was the one responsible for thrashing Garou in his awakened state. Just as the monster was running away, he saw Saitama staring at Overgrown Rover. It was at this point he realized that Saitama might not kill him.

2) Fubuki plans on visiting Pyskos and Saitama makes a dramatic entrance

A convoy accompanied Fubuki to a remote area as she was en route to meet Psykos. Soon, the focus shifted to Saitama who attempted to go to his new apartment in the Heroes Association HQ. However, the security systems were triggered because it detected Overgrown Rover and Black Sperm, who were monsters at the end of the day.

Saitama lies about the robots that he destroyed (Image via ONE)

At this point in the One Punch Man webcomic, Saitama couldn’t be bothered, and he ended up demolishing the robots that were created to destroy the monsters. The staff of HQ told Saitama that each robot was valued at 9 Billion Yen. The Caped Baldy lied about it and said that the robots exploded out of nowhere. Luckily, King backed him up, and the staff went away.

These are some of the events from the webcomic that the chapter 171 of One Punch Man might cover. However, this is just a speculation, and fans should wait for the next update on September 22 to get more clarity on the upcoming events.

Make sure to keep up with the latest news and updates on One Punch Man anime and manga as 2022 progresses.

