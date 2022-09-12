One Punch Man Chapter 171: Release Date and Time,  What to expect, and more

The One Punch Man fanbase is brimming with excitement as the manga series will be making a return after a one-month hiatus. Yusuke Murata, the mangaka of the series, provides daily updates with respect to the chapter’s progress on Twitter. He recently uploaded a tweet giving the fanbase an update on the next chapter.

Based on the information in the tweet, fans can expect One Punch Man chapter 171 to be released next week. The upcoming chapter will also mark the beginning of a new saga (Neo Heroes) and a story arc (Psychic Sisters). Here’s what we know about the upcoming chapter of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Punch Man manga. The last section has major spoilers from the webcomic as well.

One Punch Man Chapter 171 release details and what to expect

The mangaka recently tweeted about the new updates on the series. He mentioned the upcoming chapter's release date and the number of panels that he’ll complete today, which is September 12, 2022.

Moreover, in the tweet uploaded by Yusuke Murata, the upcoming chapter will be released on September 22, 2022. The manga will be uploaded by 00:00 JST, and the translated version will be uploaded shortly. Fans can monitor Reddit for raw scans, which will be available a few hours before the official scans are uploaded. However, if fans want to read the latest chapters on Viz, they will have to wait until the platform updates its entire catalog.

According to chapter 95 of the webcomic, the upcoming manga chapter will reveal that Black Sperm and Overgrown Rover were the only surviving members of the Monster Association. In addition, the new A-class heroes will go to Saitama’s house to intimidate him, but he won't be present. Given the lack of fight sequences in the upcoming chapter, it will be slow-paced and focus more on the interactions taking place among various characters.

One Punch Man Chapter 170 recap

The chapter began with the former Hero Hunter delivering a lengthy exposition on justice to the police officer. As he continued, the confused police officer clarified that Garou was there to escape the restaurant without paying. Bang smacked Garou on the head, and the two apologized to the authorities.

Soon, Bang stated that he was happy about Garou’s decision to come back and change himself. But the latter clarified that he only came back to continue his training and become a stronger combatant.

He asked about Tareo, and the scene soon shifted to a playground where he and his “friends” were playing. This time, Tareo stood up to the bullies. He was inspired by Garou’s actions in the recent past and decided to call himself Garou Man. Since he was kidnapped and spent some time with Waganma in the Monster Association HQ, the two ended up becoming friends. Waganma invited Tareo to play video games with him, and the latter invited his friends as well.

The scene transitioned to Garou informing Bang about his plan. He wanted to awaken his abilities without the monsterization process. The panel also recently featured a conversation that took place between Sitch and Skeingar at the Hero Association HQ. Sitch revealed that Bang, the S-class rank 3 hero, would be retiring. He planned on becoming Garou’s official guardian and then introduced him to the Hero Association as an S-class hero.

Sitch was concerned about the association facing backlash, but bolstering their forces took priority as they prepared for the last prophecy that Shibabawa had moments before she died. The chapter ended with Bang and Garou having a casual conversation about a show that they liked.

