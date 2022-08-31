One Punch Man: Why Saitama & Fubuki's ship is gaining traction ahead of Season 3

Saitama and Fubuki are some of the most well-known characters in the One Punch Man series, and fans are excited to see these characters interact in the third season. Both these characters are often “shipped” by the entire fanbase. Those who haven’t read the manga were introduced to this new character when she attempted to get Saitama to join her faction.

However, she was surprised to see an S-class hero call Saitama his master and their fight against Speed o’Sound Sonic. Fans will learn more about Fubuki in the third season since she and Saitama will interact a little more, slowly revealing her personality in the series.

Fans believe that Fubuki and Saitama are a great pair because Murata and ONE have dropped slight hints during the webcomic and the manga. Let’s look at some instances in the manga that will be featured in the upcoming season to understand why these two are considered a good pair by the One Punch Man fanbase.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used in this article unless otherwise stated.

One Punch Man: Understanding why Fubuki and Saitama are shipped by the fanbase

The fanbase can be a little divided on this topic because some fans don’t understand why the two are shipped in the series. This question makes sense because, so far in the anime, they didn’t interact much.

Another reason why fans want to understand why they’re shipped is because of Saitama’s attitude. We know that Saitama is oblivious to many things, and we haven’t really seen him interact with a woman until Fubuki was introduced in the series.

One of the main reasons why the One Punch Man fandom ships the two characters is because Saitama is the main character, and Fubuki is an attractive female lead who has interacted with him.

Sometimes the reason can be as simple as this when shipping two characters who haven’t expressed their interest in another character as their romantic partner.

The restaurant incident in One Punch Man chapter 87 (Image via Murata/Shueisha)

Another reason why fans like these two as a pair is because of their hilarious interactions. One such incident was when Saitama was dining at a restaurant and didn’t have his wallet on him. However, Fubuki spotted him in the restaurant and accompanied him.

The One Punch Man protagonist was quick on his feet and decided to order fries for her. Fubuki was quite happy when that happened. But it turned out that the Caped Baldy only did that so she could pay the bill while he had to pursue Garou, who also escaped the restaurant without paying for his food.

Apart from this, Fubuki had also expressed her interest in hanging out with Saitama’s group when Dr. Kuseno brought good quality meat to Saitama’s house as a token of appreciation.

One Redditor also uploaded an image that showed Fubuki and Saitama being close, suggesting that the mangaka might also have a role in shipping these characters.

These are just some reasons why anime-only fans of One Punch Man are excited to see how these two characters interact in the series’ third season.

