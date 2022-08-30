One Punch Man: Is Saitama limitless like Goku? Explained

Saitama from One Punch Man and Goku from the Dragon Ball series are iconic symbols of strength in the diverse world of anime. Both of their respective franchises have immense popularity and fame as of today. However, their communities are constantly at each other's necks to debate who's stronger.

While both are incredibly powerful in their universes, speculations never cease when it comes to power levels. While many speculate casually, others take on the challenge by analyzing every scene in their respective manga until they finally come to a conclusion.

Hence, this article discusses how Saitama from One Punch Man could potentially be as limitless as Goku from the Dragon Ball series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One Punch Man: Goku is limitless and Saitama could be too

Recent events in One Punch Man manga

One Punch Man Chapter 168 cleared the fog of doubt fans had in their minds regarding Saitama's power. Although Chapter 167 of the manga featured Garou catching up to Saitama, in the next chapter, Saitama redeemed himself completely by annihilating Garou.

The sudden change of pace completely baffled Garou as he didn't expect such a devastating comeback. During his visible confusion, Saitama continued to taunt the villainous martial artist throughout the rest of the fight. That is when the truth dawned on Garou that no matter how much he pushed Saitama, he would surpass his limits.

Throughout the chapter, hilarious events never stopped as Garou struggled to flee with his life still intact, but there was no escaping Saitama. It astonished fans how Saitama had his way in life even when God tried to oppose him. Moreover, fans finally realized what having no limiters meant for Saitama.

There's a thin line separating limitless power and limitless potential. Saitama seems to have limitless potential, as per Garou's realization. Not only was Saitama insanely powerful to begin with, but his powers also seemed to grow at a breakneck pace every time he was pushed to his limits.

Goku's potential compared to Saitama's

Over the decades, Goku's consistent growth has never disappointed Dragon Ball fans. Goku has always surpassed his limits countless times in his quest to protect the Earth and grow stronger.

However, ever since Saitama's limitless potential was revealed, a fight between Goku and Saitama would probably be quite fair now. Even the likes of God in the One Punch Man universe wants to get rid of Saitama. Fans expect Saitama to face off against him and overpower him in his own game.

Dragon Ball Super showcased flashy fights that raised the bar every time, and fans never got enough of their favorite protagonist. Thus, nostalgia also played a part in toxic altercations as communities clashed over who's stronger.

However, one should note that Saitama's character was created partly as a parody of the typical shonen genre. Moreover, the manga illustrator for One Punch Man, Yusuke Murata, has always praised Dragon Ball and claimed it to be an incredible inspiration for his work.

Final thoughts

Clashes exist only in the respective communities of Dragon ball and One Punch Man since the creators of these immersive worlds hold the utmost respect for each other.

Akira Toriyama, the mangaka of the Dragon Ball series, has inspired a new age for anime and manga with his magnum opus, and his contribution to the industry will always be remembered.

In conclusion, Saitama's limitless potential can challenge Goku's ever-growing strength, and this can be derived from Garou's interpretation of Saitama's absolute powers.

