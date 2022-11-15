With One Punch Man chapter 174 yet to be released, mangaka Yusuke Murata updated his followers with an update on his ongoing work. But to the surprise of his followers, his latest work update was not from the One Punch Man manga, but an altogether different series, which has left the fans puzzled.

Mangaka Yusuke Murata is most popularly known for illustrating One's One-Punch Man series, which is serialized in the Weekly Young Jump online version.

Previously, he had also collaborated with writer Riichiro Inagaki to create an American football manga called Eyeshield 21. The manga was serialized between July 2002 and June 2009 in Weekly Shōnen Jump, only to later get an anime adaptation for the same.

One Punch Man mangaka hints at new mystery anime project

Screenshot of Yusuke Murata's tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

As part of his daily ritual, One Punch Man mangaka Yusuke Murata took to Twitter to give updates on his work to his followers. Given how One Punch Man chapter 174 is yet to be released, fans thought that the update was regarding the next chapter.

The mangaka revealed how he had to make 6 cuts of key animation, all while drawing a lot of guns. One fan theorized how the upcoming One Punch Man chapter could feature a lot about Zombieman, given how he is known for carrying handguns.

The fan even revealed their excitement about seeing what the next chapter entails. However, the mangaka instantly revealed that his work update wasn't about One Punch Man, but an altogether different series.

Screenshot of Yusuke Murata's tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

With fans left unaware of what series Yusuke Murata was working on, they will have to wait until the mangaka reveals himself when he is finished with it.

Fans react to Yusuke Murata's work update

Yusuke Murata's followers, upon reading his tweet and reply, were left puzzled as they couldn't figure out which series the mangaka was working on. Also, the fact that the translation said "cuts" and "anime," instead of manga, left fans wondering if he was actually working on an anime.

Given how Yusuke Murata is also an animator, it is not surprising to find out that he was working on an anime project, but something that has left the fans puzzled is what anime title he is currently working on.

Screenshot of a reply to Yusuke Murata's tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

Screenshot of a reply to Yusuke Murata's tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

Screenshot of a reply to Yusuke Murata's tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

Screenshot of a reply to Yusuke Murata's tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

With that, fans were left excited about the mangaka's future announcement about the same. Some of his followers even thanked him for his hard work and replied to his tweet with words of encouragement.

