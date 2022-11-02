One Punch Man mangaka says he's 'terrified' of Chainsaw man anime, here's why

One Punch Man manga author Yusuke Murata recently said on Twitter that he's "terrified" of the Chainsaw Man anime. While this confused fans at first, they later realized that the tweet was filled with praise for the ongoing Fall 2022 anime.

With the Chainsaw Man anime finally having shown fans the battle between Denji and the two devils, Bat Devil and Leech Devil, the anime has received some major plaudits for its fight cinematography.

Tatsuya Yoshihara, who has previously worked in Black Clover, is the action director for Chainsaw Man and is responsible for the incredible fights shown in the anime.

It seems like the One Punch Man manga author couldn't contain his excitement after having watched the same.

One Punch Man manga author praises the Chainsaw Man anime on Twitter

One Punch Man manga author Yusuke Murata praised the Chainsaw Man anime, saying that he had been following the anime during its weekly release. However, only some time ago he realized how terrifyingly well the anime was made.

According to him, the quality of animation shown in the anime exceeded the likes of a weekly anime, and was one which a viewer can expect from an anime movie. Yusuke Murata tried to express his delight in watching Chainsaw Man by saying how he would usually have to pay 1800 yen at the theater to watch such quality work.

This really goes to show MAPPA's exceedingly good work in the anime getting plaudits from other animanga creators.

Fans react on Yusuke Murata's tweet on Chainsaw Man

There were some mixed reactions to the tweet by Yusuke Murata as some fans were quick to say how One Punch Man was better than Chainsaw Man. This was odd considering it was the manga author himself praising the MAPPA studio anime.

This was followed by some fans trying to take a dig at OPM, claiming how CSM was the better anime.

One fan even tried to diss Yusuke Murata, saying the Hunter x Hunter manga author Yoshihiro Togashi was better than him. This was quite odd given how Murata is a fan of Hunter x Hunter and has been following the series.

He had even expressed his excitement for the manga ever since its return was confirmed by Togashi.

Some fans took the opportunity to compare the characters in both the anime, especially the most popular female character in both the anime, Fubuki from One Punch Man and Makima from Chainsaw Man.

The craze around Chainsaw Man anime's Makima was quite evident to fans around the world. People have been head over heels for her charm, which is being followed by fan art and cosplays of the same. Thus, one fan believed how characters like Fubuki were losing their popularity.

Thus, the fan asked the One Punch Man manga author to add Fubuki to more frontpieces and covers to regain some of her lost popularity.

One fan simply acknowledged how peak manga author Yusuke Murata was reading a peak series Chainsaw Man.

While Yusuke Murata was talking about the anime itself and not the manga, the feeling should be mutual given how well MAPPA was adapting the manga to a level where some scenes were directly picked from the manga without any alterations.

