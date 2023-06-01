One Punch Man chapter 185: Child Emperor investigates the Hero Association, Genos back in action with power-ups

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 185, fans witnessed the cogs turning towards the establishment of the Neo Heroes. Child Emperor was seeking to learn more about the dark side of the Hero Association. Elsewhere, Superalloy Darkshine, despite his strength, no longer felt capable of fighting a monster.

The previous chapter saw Tatsumaki feature in a commercial for the Hero Association. However, it was manipulated to a great extent for a positive audience response. Elsewhere, the Hero Association scouts tried to recruit new members. That's when they learned about a new hero organization that was in the making.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 185: Genos tests out his updates against a dragon-level monster

Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man chapter 185 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 185, titled Updates, opened with Flashy Flash questioning a monster about God. Seeing that the monster was unaware of it, the S-class hero questioned it about the remnants of the Monster Association. However, the monster refused to answer and attacked Flashy Flash. Hence, in response, the hero sliced the monster into several pieces.

Flashy Flash was on the lookout for Manako and believed that she was one of the few direct contacts with God. Thus, he needed to find her before any other hero happened to stumble upon her. That's when he thought of asking Saitama for help. Despite his looks, the S-class hero acknowledged Saitama's strength and believed that he could become a fine hero with some mentorship.

Tanktop Master as seen in One Punch Man chapter 185 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 185 then shifted its focus to Tanktop Master, who was now back in shape. As he was set to conduct a meeting, he realized that some of his members had fled away after witnessing the battle against the monster association. However, the S-class hero seemed unbothered as he had the feeling that new recruits were soon set to join his ranks, and as predicted, they did.

Elsewhere, Monster Chick Man had taken up traffic duty as he would guide children while crossing the streets. That's when he spotted Child Emperor staring at him, wanting to question him. The two were then seen in a cafe as Child Emperor threatened Chick Man with a gunpoint under the table. He realized that Chick Man's information about the Hero Association's dark side was true, thus he wanted to know the intel's source.

Superalloy Darkshine as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)

At the same time, Superalloy Darkshine was shown training. However, he seemed depressed as he no longer felt capable of fighting monsters, depicted by his fear of the next battle. It seemed like he was about to give up being a hero as Captain Mizuki concernedly kept an eye on him.

Lastly, One Punch Man chapter 185 ended with the attack of the Tiger-level monsters, the Forest Folk. They planned on restoring the planet by fertilizing the Earth on top of the human race's corpses.

Genos as seen in One Punch Man chapter 185 (Image via Shueisha)

That's when a few C-class heroes arrived to stop them. When their efforts seemed pointless, the Tanktop heroes arrived as they pushed their way through the Forest Folk to reach their leader Dragon-level monster, Forest King.

When all hope seemed lost, Genos arrived on the scene with his new updates. He incinerated the Forest Folk within seconds and proceeded to fight Forest King. The chapter then cut to Genos informing Saitama about his new updates. Meanwhile, the Tanktop heroes trained to become even stronger.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man chapter 185

Child Emperor as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 185 had a series of events all happen at the same. However, fans' focus must be on Child Emperor as he sought to find out more about the Hero Association's dark side. This, along with Superalloy Darkshine's low self-esteem is set to play a huge role in the next arc as both heroes are set to make major decisions. Elsewhere, Genos might finally discuss the Neo Heroes' invite with Saitama.

Poll : 0 votes