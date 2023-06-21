My Hero Academia fandom outraged as Horikoshi dooms Deku’s closest people one by one

Following the release of My Hero Academia chapter 392 spoilers, fans of the series were left vexed by mangaka Kohei Horikoshi's treatment of his characters. After both Bakugo and Todoroki were out of commission, he decided to again scare his audience by putting Ochaco Uraraka in a risky position.

The previous chapter saw Toga Himiko overpowering the heroes with her clones. Thus, Ochaco Uraraka tried to talk to her and interpreted why she could not use Dabi and Shigaraki's powers. However, Himiko did not like Ochaco's theory, which angered her enough to show her true form under Twice's form.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia fans left shocked after Horikoshi gets Ochaco stabbed by Toga

Following the release of My Hero Academia chapter 392 spoilers, fans were convinced that mangaka Kohei Horikoshi liked getting people close to Deku on the brink of death. In the chapter, Himiko Toga is seen stabbing Ochaco Uraraka, possibly putting her in grave danger.

Fans believed that the mangaka kept repeating the trope because it was a tried and tested method, which led to interaction between the fans, and consequently gave the series better viewership.

Katsuki Bakugo fans had already gone through such a situation, and so they knew how it felt to see their favorite character on the brink of death. Thus, they were glad that they were no longer alone, as even Ochaco fans were put in the same situation, where they were unaware of their favorite character's condition. To make matters worse, the manga will be on a break next week, meaning fans will have to wait two weeks before they learn about Ochaco's state.

Fans even theorized that mangaka Kohei Horikoshi must have gotten tired of My Hero Academia fans fighting over BakuDeku and IzuOcha ships, which is why he must have thought of killing off both characters. While neither character might have actually passed away, their conditions are frightening enough to make people believe that they were dead.

Fans even noticed a previous Himiko Toga art that saw her sitting over stuffed toys of the heroes. One of the stuffed toys was that of Ochaco Uraraka, which was stabbed.

Thus, fans were convinced that the mangaka had foreshadowed the event previously. his enraged fans as they now feared for the lives of every character whose stuffed toys can be seen stabbed in the artwork.

These recent developments have caused fans to change their opinion about the mangaka. Previously, they believed that he needed rest as he was overworking himself. However, the situation has changed a bit as fans want the mangaka to take a break to work on the story.

They believe that Horikoshi is only bringing in such developments to get fans to engage with the series. With the number of characters that have nearly died in My Hero Academia, fans no longer think that any character from the main cast is at risk to die. Thus, several fans even wanted either Bakugo or Ochaco to die so that the effects of war had some weight to them.

However, for now, regardless of how much fans are scared for Ochaco, deep down, they feel like they do not need to worry about her condition.

Poll : 0 votes