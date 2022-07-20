My Hero Academia fans worry about Bakugo death flags in the latest chapter

Katsuki Bakugo's situation is looking dire in My Hero Academia.

Despite all the handicaps set in place, Tomura Shigaraki is still far too powerful. Bakugo is currently at the villain's mercy after his ultimate attack failed. Shigaraki savagely broke his right arm before taking him hostage.

My Hero Academia fans have expressed worry on social media. The final war will likely have a few casualties on both sides. By the end of the arc, Bakugo fans can only hope that he isn't among the fallen.

Why are My Hero Academia fans concerned about Bakugo? Here's a quick recap

Bakugo took serious damage against Shigaraki

The Mighty Otakuman @OtakumanThe I feel really bad for Bakugo. He's literally doing everything he can think of with his maximum firepower yet he still fails to do any significant damage to Shigaraki & gets mocked by him once again. He must feel useless (especially now that his right arm was obliterated). #MHA359 I feel really bad for Bakugo. He's literally doing everything he can think of with his maximum firepower yet he still fails to do any significant damage to Shigaraki & gets mocked by him once again. He must feel useless (especially now that his right arm was obliterated). #MHA359 https://t.co/yEDebpmRzj

Back in My Hero Academia Chapter 358, Bakugo revealed a devastating new move called Howitzer Impact: Cluster. With the help of his hero support item, Strafe Panzer, Bakugo can unleash massive explosions in all directions.

Unfortunately in the next chapter, Shigaraki caught Bakugo's right arm, breaking it in the process. The villain only suffered a few burns from the ultimate attack. Bakugo could only lament that he didn't do anything against Shigaraki.

Shota Aizawa practically has to beg the nearby Pro Heroes to save Bakugo. At this point in My Hero Academia, only Izuku Midoriya can realistically fight Tomura Shigaraki. However, the hero is still trying to make his way towards the flying U.A. High School, leaving Bakugo to fend for himself.

Naturally, some fans fear for the worst

Sync 🎧 🖤 @SyncXmA Bakugo death flags are raising for me Bakugo death flags are raising for me

Tensions are starting to rise in the final arc. It's highly unlikely that all the Pro Heroes will make it out alive. What's even worse is that Neito Monoma cannot hope to cancel out Shigaraki's abilities forever. Everyone in the U.A. is in grave danger, including Bakugo himself.

kirby @mhakirby #mha #bkdk #izuocha 359 spoiler /// unfortunately i’m getting major death flags for bakugo bc i feel like it would set ochako up to be there for deku as he grieves his closest person and ‘fill that spot’ so to speak #mha #bkdk #izuocha 359 spoiler /// unfortunately i’m getting major death flags for bakugo bc i feel like it would set ochako up to be there for deku as he grieves his closest person and ‘fill that spot’ so to speak

For one reason or another, some Bakugo fans believe that Kohei Horikoshi has set up death flags. Despite his main character status, Bakugo doesn't have any main rivals or love interests, unlike Eijiro Kirishima or Shoto Todoroki. More than a few readers are very suspicious as to why.

Tarnish @Tarnished_Twice This is Bakugo’s biggest death flag him knowing all the OFA users died young. This just shows me that if Deku was ever in a life or death situation Bakugo would sacrifice himself to make sure he lives a good life. This is Bakugo’s biggest death flag him knowing all the OFA users died young. This just shows me that if Deku was ever in a life or death situation Bakugo would sacrifice himself to make sure he lives a good life. https://t.co/hwmmdkLGBI

Another issue is that Bakugo could always sacrifice himself to protect Midoriya. With the exception of All Might, every single OFA user dies rather young. Midoriya also puts himself in very dangerous situations, risking his life in the process.

Bakugo might not let that happen if he has anything to say about it. He would be more than willing to put his own life on the line for him. Bakugo has already done so back in the Paranormal Liberation War.

Will Bakugo die in the end?

talia//in my no sleep era//🔞 @fts_mha Y’all Ik this might sound stupid and dumb but if Bakugo dies I’m gonna stop reading mha and I’m not even kidding because I won’t be able to enjoy it knowing that he’s dead. Y’know?? Y’all Ik this might sound stupid and dumb but if Bakugo dies I’m gonna stop reading mha and I’m not even kidding because I won’t be able to enjoy it knowing that he’s dead. Y’know??

Here is yet another reminder that Bakugo is the most popular character in My Hero Academia. He consistently tops the popularity polls with every chance he gets. Making him die in the final arc would make several readers very unhappy.

There is also a matter of whether or not Shueisha's editors would even allow Horikoshi to kill off Bakugo. They could risk losing several fans of the series. For that reason, Bakugo could end up surviving in the end.

My Hero Academia fans will have to wait and see what happens. With that said, Midoriya would never allow his best friend to get dusted off so easily. The Big Three will also make their way towards Shigaraki. Bakugo has plenty of chances to escape his current predicament.

