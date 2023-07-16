Black Clover chapter 365: The Black Bulls successfully stall Damnatio as Asta returns to the Clover Kingdom

With the release of Black Clover chapter 365, fans witnessed the Black Bulls struggle against Damnatio Kira as they persistingly kept fighting against the Paladin. During this, Secre was to stay away from them to protect herself so that her healing doesn't come undone. However, this left her with immense pain as she witnessed her friends get defeated in front of her.

The previous chapter saw the Black Bulls going up against Damnatio Kira as they needed to buy enough time for Vanessa and Finral to activate the Door of Fate spell.

However, during the fight, Damnatio identified Grey and Gauche to be the main threats and thus attacked them. As all hope seemed lost for the Black Bulls, Secre Swallowtail came to their rescue.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 365: Secre envisions Lumiere in Asta

Secre in Black Clover chapter 365 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 365, titled Five Hundred Years of Solitude, opened with Secre Swallowtail thinking about her Sealing spell as it was only able to close off the wounds, rather than heal a person. Hence, if she were to get defeated, her spell would come undone. Magna knew the same and asked Secre to stay away from Gordon and Henry, given that they could steal away her mana.

Following that, the Black Bulls attacked Damnatio Kira. Charmy Pappitson used her Food Magic, using which she tried to take down Damnatio. However, given that he was getting held back by the Magic Knights squad, he decided to use his alternative powers.

Nero in Black Clover chapter 365 (Image via Shueisha)

Damnatio revealed how Lucius Zogratis had granted a second magic type to some Paladins. As for him, he received the powers of the purified version of Supreme Devil Baal. Thus, he now also possesses Atmospheric Magic, using which he can give judgment to his enemies, with invisible power. Damnatio used this power to start fighting members of the Black Bulls when Secre started to have a flashback.

Secre thought back to how far she lived for 500 years only to complete her mission. Given how long the time was, it was enough to break anyone. The only reason she survived was because she was in the bird form. As long as the mission was complete, she was willing to die, as she could not think of a world without Prince Lumiere.

Damnatio in Black Clover chapter 365 (Image via Shueisha)

However, when she met Lumiere, the prince thanked her for her service and asked her to find happiness with her new friends. Following that, Secre joined the Black Bulls and became friends with them. Thus, now she was unwilling to let go of them and was devastated to see each one of them get defeated in front of her.

Soon after, Damnatio infiltrated the Witch Queen's lair. Upon doing so, the Paladin blew away the witches who were conducting the Door of Fate spell. This was the last straw as Secre could no longer see her friends get hurt as she called out to Asta for help.

Asta in Black Clover chapter 365 (Image via Shueisha)

Just then, Asta returned to the Clover Kingdom and thanked his fellow Black Bull members for holding out for that long. He then proceeded to fight Damnatio Kira. As Asta stepped towards Damnatio, Secre could envision Lumiere in Asta.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 365

Black Clover chapter 365 saw Asta finally return to the Clover Kingdom as he prepared to fight Paladin Damnatio Kira.

Given that the Black Bulls were all defeated by the Paladin, Asta is bound to use all his strength to avenge his friends. Thus, fans can expect Asta to fight Damnatio in Black Clover's next chapter.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.