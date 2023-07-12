Black Clover chapter 365 spoilers and raw scans: Asta returns to the Clover Kingdom as he prepares to fight Damnatio

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 365 having come out, the manga finally saw Asta return back to the Clover Kingdom. While Paladin Damnatio Kira had arrived in the Witches' Forest to stop Asta from returning, the Black Bulls successfully managed to buy enough time for Vanessa and Finral to activate the Door of Fate spell. With that, Asta prepares for battle against Damnatio Kira.

The previous chapter saw the Black Bulls going up against Damnatio as they needed to buy enough time for Asta to return to the Clover Kingdom. During their attack, Grey and Gauche played key roles, however, Damnatio realized this and attacked them. When all hope seemed lost for the Black Bulls, Secre used her Sealing Magic to help her fellow Magic Knights return to the battle.

Black Clover chapter 365 spoilers: The Black Bulls succeed in stalling Damnatio

As per the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 365, the upcoming chapter's title is set to be "500 years of solitude." The chapter will pick up from the events in the previous chapter as Sexre used her Sealing Magic to close off the wounds that the Black Bulls had received due to Damnatio's attacks.

That said, Secre's Sealing Magic can only close the wounds and not repair the damage due to which Grey and Gauche were out of commission. Moreover, if Secre were to get defeated, the magic will come undone, causing the Black Bulls to immediately get defeated. Remembering that, Magna asked Secre to stay away from Henry and Gordon, given that they can steal away her mana.

Seeing the situation worsen, Charmy Pappitson decided to use her Food Magic to use her wolfs to fight Damnatio. While she did give a tough fight, the Paladin was able to defeat her. Following that, the manga finally revealed Damnatio's second magic attribute given to him by Lucius Zogratis. He got the purified version of the Supreme Devil Baal, meaning he received Atmosphere Magic.

”The unseen powers will judge you."

Black Clover chapter 365 spoilers then focused on Secre Swallowtail. After she became an Anti-Bird, she only lived for her mission for 500 years. She was heartbroken and only endured and stayed alive to complete her mission. Following that, she did not care if she died as she had no attachment to the world, except for the First Wizard King Lumiere Silvamillion Clover.

However, after Lumiere returned and thanked Secre for her service, he asked Secre to live and find happiness with her new friends. She had done just that as she was left in pain seeing her friends from the Black Bulls get defeated in front of her.

Damnatio succeeded at infiltrating the Witch Queen's lair and defeated Vanessa as well. When all hope seemed lost, Secre called out to Asta for help.

“It’s your fault… you’re the reason I’m alive, that I have friends, that I got my heart back. I can’t do this without you”

As Damnatio was about to cast a final spell, Asta returned to the Clover Kingdom. He thanked his friends for holding out for him, following which he prepared to fight Paladin Damnatio Kira. As Asta walked towards his enemy, Secre envisioned Lumiere in Asta.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 365 spoilers

Black Clover chapter 365 spoilers saw the Black Bulls succeeding in getting Asta back to the Clover Kingdom. This means that fans can expect Asta to fight Paladin Damnatio in the next chapter. With that, fans will be able to see the results of Asta's special training with the Ryuzen Seven.

